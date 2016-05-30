10 kitchen upgrades you can do on a budget

You don’t need a hefty budget to improve your kitchen; in fact, there are plenty of simple and effective upgrades that you can implement without breaking the bank. Today on homify we are paying homage to cheap, practical and useful enhancements that will totally transform your kitchen and the way you function within it. From adding stylish light fittings to revamping your tableware, a little really can go a long way when improving your cooking space.

If you need some encouragement, we have gathered 10 of our favourite low-cost, high-style improvements that will give your kitchen a dash of efficiency and a burst of style. Read on below to learn more!