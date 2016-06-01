When living in a multifaceted metropolis like Hong Kong, it can be difficult finding time to connect with nature. As the majority of the city's inhabitants reside in apartments, gardens as well as the natural environment, can seem a world away. For this reason we have decided to dedicate today's Ideabook to roof gardens. Roof gardens come in all shapes and sizes, and can mean the difference between concrete jungle, and serene, comfortable city tranquillity.

We've gathered 11 of the best roof gardens we've seen for your viewing pleasure. If you want to gain a bit of inspiration for your balcony, terrace, or indeed your own roof garden, take a peek at the impressive examples below!