Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 of the best roof gardens we've seen

press profile homify press profile homify
Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

When living in a multifaceted metropolis like Hong Kong, it can be difficult finding time to connect with nature. As the majority of the city's inhabitants reside in apartments, gardens as well as the natural environment, can seem a world away. For this reason we have decided to dedicate today's Ideabook to roof gardens. Roof gardens come in all shapes and sizes, and can mean the difference between concrete jungle, and serene, comfortable city tranquillity. 

We've gathered 11 of the best roof gardens we've seen for your viewing pleasure. If you want to gain a bit of inspiration for your balcony, terrace, or indeed your own roof garden, take a peek at the impressive examples below!

1. A gorgeous remodel of a home

RasumofSKY Gardens, Hofmann Architekten ZT GmbH Hofmann Architekten ZT GmbH Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Hofmann Architekten ZT GmbH

Hofmann Architekten ZT GmbH
Hofmann Architekten ZT GmbH
Hofmann Architekten ZT GmbH

If you are a fan of hidden and secret gardens then you will love this fabulous remodel. Brought to us by the astute team at Hofmann Architekten, this Vienna based dwelling is sure to stir a little jealousy.

2. A multi-purpose garden space

A London Roof Garden, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Bowles &amp; Wyer

A London Roof Garden

Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer
Bowles & Wyer

Who says a roof garden is a waste of space? This multi-purpose area has been designed to prove those theories wrong with its stylishly versatile and amazingly multifunctional space! Designed by Bowles & Wyer, this is an impressibly large and brilliant use of a roof area. 

3. Garden with a view

Bouncing buxus Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Roof terrace
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens

Bouncing buxus

Cameron Landscapes and Gardens
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens

One of the best elements of a roof garden is its ability to make the occupant feel as though they are on top of the world. This roof garden from Cameron Landscapes and Gardens employs manicured plants and plenty of entertaining space.

4. Narrow and neat

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Next up we are looking at a wonderful space utilising roof garden from Groves Natcheva Architects. Here the area is narrow, but has been enhanced through the use of verdantly lush foliage, and easy living spaces. 

If you are working with a compact space and need some assistance, chat to an expert via the homify website today!

5. Relaxed and restful

Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

When looking at roof gardens it is important to analyse the different ambience and atmosphere the area is attempting to create. Is it a space for entertaining, or perhaps it is an area more suitable for quiet contemplation. 

Lighting makes a huge difference to the overall vibe and aesthetic, with this garden from Die Balkongestalter incorporating a planter that is also a method of illuminating the space.

6. The ideal entertainer

The roof terrace with fire pit table Zodiac Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Zodiac Design

The roof terrace with fire pit table

Zodiac Design
Zodiac Design
Zodiac Design

From the talented team at Zodiac Design, this outdoor roof garden oozes appeal. Replete with timber tones throughout, we particularly like the wall that follows the space around, providing privacy and safety.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Compact and beautiful

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

Not technically a roof garden, but definitely worth a mention is this lovely balcony design from BC Arquitetos. As many of us live in apartment buildings, getting close to nature can be difficult. Here a green wall and hanging seat evoke an environmental connection, as well as chic luxurious overtones. 

8. Intriguing architectural feature

Rooftop Garden ariel view The White Room Mediterranean style garden Concrete White
The White Room

Rooftop Garden ariel view

The White Room
The White Room
The White Room

One of the more interesting roof gardens we have seen, this design by The White Room is located in Bandra, Mumbai, and presents a stylish alternative to a flat roof space. 111 square metres in area, this garden also boasts large undercover living spaces for luxury entertaining. 

9. Luxury and opulence

Penthouse terrace with multilevel rooftop garden space, Whitehall, London Decorum . London Modern garden Solid Wood
Decorum . London

Penthouse terrace with multilevel rooftop garden space, Whitehall, London

Decorum . London
Decorum . London
Decorum . London

For the ultimate in lavishness and luxury, check out the gorgeous roof garden at number nine! Designed by Decorum.London, this space oozes appeal, and is a fabulously impressive space.

10. The secret and hidden garden

Secret Garden, bandesign bandesign Modern houses
bandesign

Secret Garden

bandesign
bandesign
bandesign

The penultimate roof garden on our list is impeccably stylish and looks wonderfully serene. Located in Komaki City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, and designed by Bandesign, this is by far one of the most impressive roof garden examples we have seen!

11. On top of the world!

Surélévation d'un immeuble prés de Paris, RM Architecte RM Architecte Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Wood Wood effect
RM Architecte

RM Architecte
RM Architecte
RM Architecte

Last on the list we are taking a rare peek at this delightful space from RM Architecte. Boasting split-level living spaces, plenty of potted greenery, as well as an indoor (weather-friendly) room, this is a brilliant use of roof space, and a stylish rooftop residence.

What did you think of these rooftop gardens? If you would like to see some more fabulous exterior spaces, check out: Create your own holistic garden

A playful Hong Kong home
Which rooftop garden is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks