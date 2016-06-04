9 ingenious multifunctional home items

If you live in a compact home, or simply like to save space where you can, multi-purpose and multi-functional furniture will definitely spark your interest. Now we're not talking about the humble sofa bed, but instead a multitude of other domestic items that can truly revolutionise your home. With today’s abodes and apartments ostensibly becoming more compact and cloistered, it seems obvious to try to implement pieces that serve not only one purpose, but also provide numerous benefits and functions.

To learn more about how you can save space in your home by incorporating multi-purpose furniture, check out our 9 ingenious multi-functional home items below!