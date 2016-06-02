10 quick ways to make cleaning easy!

For most individuals, cleaning is by far one of the least enjoyable tasks and chores in a household. Whether you keep your home spotless, or are more likely to let regular domestic cleanliness slide, there are plenty of different ways you can make the job easier. Here at homify, we have collected 10 ways that we believe make cleaning easier and—dare we say it—more enjoyable!
From simple ways to remove pet hair, to handy solutions when you are lacking the ideal equipment, we've got you covered. If cleaning chores are stressing you out and you need a helping hand, then read on below for some handy hints and terrific hygiene tips!
Make yourself an inexpensive and safe home cleaner using the following:
• 1/2 cup of white vinegar
• 3 Tbsp of baking soda (or 1 tsp borax)
• Refillable spray bottle and water
Add everything to a bottle, spray on surfaces, and watch your home glisten and sparkle with chemical-free glory!
One of the best ways to make cleaning easier is to ensure you have the right equipment before you begin. Take a look at your linen, your sponges, scourers and cleaning products. Invest money in slightly better products to ensure the job is done quicker, and with less potential problems.
Do you have some old bed linen that is past its use-by date, and looking to be repurposed? If you do, you can easily save your sheets and give them a new lease on life.
Pillowcases can be cleverly used to clean ceiling fans by putting a blade within the case, and cleaning it while inside. This will mean that all the dust falls inside the pillowcase, rather than wafting throughout the room.
Natural products are a great alternative to damaging chemicals. Consider using baking soda, white vinegar, lemon juice and even toothpaste as replacements for your regular store bought items.
If you need help with your kitchen design, chat to an expert via homify today!
If you have a pet you will know that cleaning pet hair from your furniture is one of the least enjoyable tasks possible. Instead of fighting with the pet hair, grab a rubber latex glove, and use it to rub down your furniture. The glove will clump the hair together making it easy to clean or vacuum.
Coffee filters are inexpensive, disposable, but best of all they won't scratch your electronic goods. Purchase in bulk and save yourself both time and money. An additional benefit of coffee filters are their magical ability to trap and draw dust effortlessly, making your cleaning far easier than a traditional dust cloth.
If you are having trouble getting some of those ingrained greasy stains from your pots and pans, consider using scrunched up aluminium foil, with a strong grease remover. The abrasive nature of the foil will help get rid of those pesky marks, simply and cheaply.
There are a few different easy ways to clean silver. If you don't have a store-bought cloth or cleaner, you can supplement with a mixture of hot water, baking soda, salt, aluminium foil and slowly added white vinegar. Add these ingredients with aluminium to the bottle of the bowl, and watch your silver gleam and glimmer.
Over time microwaves can take on food odours. To fix this issue, and give your appliance a little refresh, a great solution is a to put a bowl of water with two halved lemons inside. Heat them for a few minutes and let the lemon scent take away any unwanted odour.
Grease is often the scourge of clean kitchens. In order to keep your stovetop grease-free and looking great, employ a homemade de-greaser with white vinegar, water, castile soap and a few drops of essential oil.
