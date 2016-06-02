Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 quick ways to make cleaning easy!

press profile homify press profile homify
homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
Loading admin actions …

For most individuals, cleaning is by far one of the least enjoyable tasks and chores in a household. Whether you keep your home spotless, or are more likely to let regular domestic cleanliness slide, there are plenty of different ways you can make the job easier. Here at homify, we have collected 10 ways that we believe make cleaning easier and—dare we say it—more enjoyable! 

From simple ways to remove pet hair, to handy solutions when you are lacking the ideal equipment, we've got you covered. If cleaning chores are stressing you out and you need a helping hand, then read on below for some handy hints and terrific hygiene tips!

1. Make a cheap all-purpose cleaner

APARTAMENTO ORIOL, vora vora Modern kitchen
vora

vora
vora
vora

Make yourself an inexpensive and safe home cleaner using the following:

 1/2 cup of white vinegar

 3 Tbsp of baking soda (or 1 tsp borax) 

 Refillable spray bottle and water

Add everything to a bottle, spray on surfaces, and watch your home glisten and sparkle with chemical-free glory!

2. Ensure you have the right equipment!

TORCHON / DISH TOWEL vinasse, décoratoire décoratoire KitchenAccessories & textiles
décoratoire

décoratoire
décoratoire
décoratoire

One of the best ways to make cleaning easier is to ensure you have the right equipment before you begin. Take a look at your linen, your sponges, scourers and cleaning products. Invest money in slightly better products to ensure the job is done quicker, and with less potential problems. 

3. Repurpose old bed linen

homify BedroomBeds & headboards Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

Do you have some old bed linen that is past its use-by date, and looking to be repurposed? If you do, you can easily save your sheets and give them a new lease on life. 

Pillowcases can be cleverly used to clean ceiling fans by putting a blade within the case, and cleaning it while inside. This will mean that all the dust falls inside the pillowcase, rather than wafting throughout the room. 

4. Use natural products

TORCHON / DISH TOWEL dînette, décoratoire décoratoire KitchenAccessories & textiles
décoratoire

décoratoire
décoratoire
décoratoire

Natural products are a great alternative to damaging chemicals. Consider using baking soda, white vinegar, lemon juice and even toothpaste as replacements for your regular store bought items. 

If you need help with your kitchen design, chat to an expert via homify today!

5. Get rid of that pet hair

Huts and bay , HUTS & BAY HUTS & BAY HouseholdPet accessories
HUTS &amp; BAY

HUTS & BAY
HUTS &amp; BAY
HUTS & BAY

If you have a pet you will know that cleaning pet hair from your furniture is one of the least enjoyable tasks possible. Instead of fighting with the pet hair, grab a rubber latex glove, and use it to rub down your furniture. The glove will clump the hair together making it easy to clean or vacuum. 

6. Dust with coffee filters

homify Minimalist living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Coffee filters are inexpensive, disposable, but best of all they won't scratch your electronic goods. Purchase in bulk and save yourself both time and money. An additional benefit of coffee filters are their magical ability to trap and draw dust effortlessly, making your cleaning far easier than a traditional dust cloth. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Use aluminium foil to clean baking trays

Large 77L multi-function pyro oven Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd KitchenAccessories & textiles
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd

Large 77L multi-function pyro oven

Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd

If you are having trouble getting some of those ingrained greasy stains from your pots and pans, consider using scrunched up aluminium foil, with a strong grease remover. The abrasive nature of the foil will help get rid of those pesky marks, simply and cheaply. 

8. Easy ways to clean your silver

Modern Inspired Twist, Gifts Less Ordinary Gifts Less Ordinary KitchenSinks & taps
Gifts Less Ordinary

Gifts Less Ordinary
Gifts Less Ordinary
Gifts Less Ordinary

There are a few different easy ways to clean silver. If you don't have a store-bought cloth or cleaner, you can supplement with a mixture of hot water, baking soda, salt, aluminium foil and slowly added white vinegar. Add these ingredients with aluminium to the bottle of the bowl, and watch your silver gleam and glimmer. 

9. Lemons in the microwave

homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

homify
homify
homify

Over time microwaves can take on food odours. To fix this issue, and give your appliance a little refresh, a great solution is a to put a bowl of water with two halved lemons inside. Heat them for a few minutes and let the lemon scent take away any unwanted odour. 

10. Easy de-greasing

Rustikaler Landhaus-Traum im Altbau, Küchenquelle Küchenquelle KitchenElectronics
Küchenquelle

Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle

Grease is often the scourge of clean kitchens. In order to keep your stovetop grease-free and looking great, employ a homemade de-greaser with white vinegar, water, castile soap and a few drops of essential oil. 

Did this Ideabook give you some easy cleaning ideas for your home? If you would like to learn more, keeping reading with: 6 ways to deep clean your house

Small bathroom design ideas
Do you have any additional tips or tricks to make cleaning easier? If you do, we'd love to hear them in the comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks