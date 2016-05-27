12 easy ways to beautify your home office

Most people think that a home office should be practical, simple and geared towards serious work. While this is all true, it is equally important to make a home office beautiful. If you're going to spend long, productive hours in this one room, it needs to look good!

A beautiful workspace will encourage you to approach work with a positive and balanced frame of mind. It will encourage you to think creatively and thus enjoy a more fruitful work life. So how can we make a home office beautiful? Well, here at homify we have lots of gorgeous workspaces. Without further ado, here are 12 of the best—there is sure to be something here to inspire!