The modular home of tropical abundance

A truly luxurious home is more than just gorgeous design and man-made materials. It is an abode that engages all the senses. It integrates the beauty of nature and encourages one to relax and move through the home with a greater sense of ease.
If this kind of home sounds appealing (and we bet it does!) you'll love the luxurious tropical home we will explore today. It was designed by Camilo Pulido Architects who specialise in bold, tropical-style homes. It has a unique facade that has been built around some natural features, a pool to die for and a stunning black and white interior. So what are you waiting for! Come with us on a photo tour to explore its features. You're sure to enjoy the journey…
The unique facade is composed of a series of bold white areas of varying size and direction. The windows are huge and designed to allow for lots of light to penetrate the interior. But what we really love about this exterior are the palm trees. The shade to the left of the entrance has been opened to wrap around the branches of the tree. Even the columns in front of the staircase have been positioned to wrap around the second tree.
At the rear of the building, we have a good view of the bold white exterior and upper-level balcony. The simple, bold design is reminiscent of traditional Mediterranean-style homes. The white finish reflects sunlight and adds a bright, earthy and summery feel to the home.
The outdoor entertaining floor drops directly into a luxury pool with a built-in spa. The speckled blue tiles add a vibrant, luxury feel to the pool. This is definitely an outdoor space for long, lazy days in the sun!
Here we have another view of the outdoor spa pool and a glimpse of the side of the home. The home has been designed with a number of small, exterior columns and terraces that have been furnished with beautiful outdoor plants. They hang from the sides and create that feeling of abundance that is so important in tropical decors.
The modern interior has a bold black-and-white monochromatic colour scheme. The stark contrast creates an impressive drama to the space. We particularly love the bold, black exposed columns.
The white floors and marble kitchen benches have been buffed to a high glossy finish. This adds a sense of sophisticated glamour to the home. Note how the monochrome colour scheme has been extended into the kitchen to create an easy sense of flow between the open-plan living areas.
We will finish up with a closer inspection of the outdoor entertaining area we saw earlier. Floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors allow for an unbroken transition between indoor and outdoor areas. The absolute cohesion is complete with the careful choice of all-black furnishings and identical lighting.
