The modular home of tropical abundance

A truly luxurious home is more than just gorgeous design and man-made materials. It is an abode that engages all the senses. It integrates the beauty of nature and encourages one to relax and move through the home with a greater sense of ease.

If this kind of home sounds appealing (and we bet it does!) you'll love the luxurious tropical home we will explore today. It was designed by Camilo Pulido Architects who specialise in bold, tropical-style homes. It has a unique facade that has been built around some natural features, a pool to die for and a stunning black and white interior. So what are you waiting for! Come with us on a photo tour to explore its features. You're sure to enjoy the journey…