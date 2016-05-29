The bright transformation of a tiny kitchen

Valencia is a port city in Spain and home to many futuristic structures, beaches, wetlands, walking trails and lakes. Today we will witness the glorious transformation of an old kitchen by the creative team of restoration professionals at Scala Proyectos. The kitchen was originally dark, gloomy and lacked a sleek, streamlined structure. But the renovation experts went for a complete rehaul to bring about a change which left us impressed. After all, a kitchen is not just a place where you whip up gourmet meals. It is also where you let your culinary skills and interest blossom, spend quality time with your family while prepping dinner, and enjoy a cosy drink with a close friend every now and then. So a kitchen needs to be warm, welcoming, cheery and infused with a positive vibe. And that is exactly what we have here! Join us for a little tour…
Previously, the kitchen was almost claustrophobic with clutter ruling supreme. There was hardly any space to move around, the countertops remained busy all the time, and there was a lack of sufficient light too. The hues of the tiles and the cabinets didn’t alleviate the issue in any way. A lack of openness deprived the kitchen of any modern architectural benefits.
The renovation professionals decided to first open up one of the walls of the kitchen, allowing sunlight to flood the space through the windows. The walls also had to be replastered and repainted and small repairs were carried out. The flooring was in for a radical change too. Now let’s see what structural tweaks and a change in colour and materials did for the drab kitchen…
The half-open kitchen is now a source of visual ecstasy with its abundant splashes of white and sleek layout. White glossy cabinets and niches of different sizes offer space for accommodating appliances, crockery, cutlery, dinnerware, ingredients and more. Natural light pervades every nook and cranny of the kitchen now, as it gushes through the large window adjacent to the sink countertop. Apart from imparting a cheerful vibe, white also makes the area appear more spacious and breathable. The light grain wooden flooring is an elegant touch, and complements the pristine whiteness of the kitchen effectively.
Note how the dark grey U-shaped countertop breaks the monotony of the predominantly white kitchen and lends it a dose of cool smartness. Grey also lines the part of the wall behind the cooking top, since that is the area which attracts the maximum grease and dirt. There is no clutter whatsoever, thanks to the array of chic cabinets! Gleaming chrome appliances and sleek fixtures complete the look.
Besides the kitchen, the Spanish apartment came with some old and dreary touches here and there which desperately needed touching up. For instance, this dark wooden closet showed signs of ageing and neglect and didn’t go well with the kitchen facelift. So what did the renovators do to make this feature more visually enticing?
The closet was done away with as it was not being used efficiently. instead, a shiny white sliding door took its place, which integrated the different areas of the interiors beautifully. The wall that was previously a depressing shade of brown was painted a chic grey to complement the white door and ceiling. The light-grain wooden flooring contributed to the airy and lively appearance too.
Post makeover, the uninspiring kitchen changed in a way that will encourage even the most uninterested of cooks to try their hand at preparing different delicacies!
