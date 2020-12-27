9 creative alternatives to the classic sofa

In times past, people relaxed on classic old chesterfield sofas, sat primly on stiff-backed Victorian items, and of course, reclined on beautiful collections of cushions on the floor. So if you're looking to break away from a standard old sofa, there are lots of alternatives. Designers are also continuing to explore new ideas, so there is lots of contemporary inspiration to be had as well.

Today, we will explore 9 alternatives to the classic sofa. They range from glitzy high-end luxurious sofas, to some pretty awesome DIY projects. Come with us if you're in the mood for a change! You'll find lots of furniture options that are ideal for contemporary houses.