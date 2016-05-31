The secret city home of glass and colour

As we take our first look at the basement conversion we are able to glimpse the glass cube-like structure that has been added to the home. In many basements light plays a huge factor in their success or failure, not enough light and the space is almost destined to become disused and uncomfortable. To combat this, the architects employed a lightwell-like effect by installing a glass roof. This means a huge volume of natural light is able to illuminate the space, forming a perfect conservatory and winter garden, as well as ample open space for the guest bedroom.

The colour scheme is a bright white hue, which helps the area reflect light throughout the enclosed spaces. Decorative items such as artwork have been installed to assist in the area feeling warm and welcoming, while a bright orange sofa breaks up any monotony.

We are able to see directly through to the guest bedroom, which also benefits from sliding glass doors, ensuring it has easy access to the winter garden. On top of this we can see the generous extension to the property, and how it has increased the dwelling's size and style tenfold!