The secret city home of glass and colour

Today at homify we are taking a look at a dwelling that is sure to impress and delight. This 'hidden' home, located in the Arlington Square Conservation Area in Islington, London, is a complete regeneration of a historic structure. The corner plot of this property has been excavated underneath the garden, and has been transformed with a new-build glass cube. This contemporary addition provides a linkage between the new living quarters and the existing garage adjacent. The newly constructed annexe offers the original house an increase of 45 square metres, as well as a gorgeously practical winter garden. Within this glass box there exists a guest bedroom, bathroom, and stylishly designed lounge for comfortable and cosy versatility.
The style of the new residence is decidedly modern and impressive. Interiors are bold and dramatic, yet manage to remain in keeping with the overall ambience and history within the existing abode. A high attention to detail has been employed and coupled with quality finishes and fittings. Innovative, visually dynamic and extremely intriguing, this home from Guttfield Architecture is sure to inspire and excite.
As we take our first look at the basement conversion we are able to glimpse the glass cube-like structure that has been added to the home. In many basements light plays a huge factor in their success or failure, not enough light and the space is almost destined to become disused and uncomfortable. To combat this, the architects employed a lightwell-like effect by installing a glass roof. This means a huge volume of natural light is able to illuminate the space, forming a perfect conservatory and winter garden, as well as ample open space for the guest bedroom.
The colour scheme is a bright white hue, which helps the area reflect light throughout the enclosed spaces. Decorative items such as artwork have been installed to assist in the area feeling warm and welcoming, while a bright orange sofa breaks up any monotony.
We are able to see directly through to the guest bedroom, which also benefits from sliding glass doors, ensuring it has easy access to the winter garden. On top of this we can see the generous extension to the property, and how it has increased the dwelling's size and style tenfold!
As we turn around, adjust our perspective and take a peek at the winter garden looking back into the original structure, we are able to see how the architects have designed the room as an open plan space. Here there are no doors separating the individual areas, keeping the home cohesive with a sense of movement.
The glass ceiling and roof is definitely the centrepiece of the room, but one might ask how this would stay clean with tree debris, dust, and other weather. The window above the roof is well placed to provide easy cleaning of this glass ceiling, adding to the functionality of the entire residence.
Within the bedroom we see the contemporary style and pizzazz of the new structure shining through. Minimalist, sleek, and undeniably striking, this bedroom is accessed from either the basement level winter garden, or the upper mezzanine level. The chic contemporary staircase helps bring together the functionality of the room, which is both attractive and also highly practical.
To the right of the image we are able to see into the new ensuite bathroom, let's take a look at this below…
The bathroom is a combination of chic industrial aesthetics, and classic refinement. A traditional white hue is the predominant colour, while grey is used to add contrast and monochromaticity to the entire area. Boasting a modern appearance, and versatile amenities, the room is a well-designed and successful space.
Standout features of this area include a rain showerhead, bath/shower combination, and a glass shower screen. Moreover, huge swathes of mirror have been added to the wall to give the impression of a larger space, as well as reflecting light into this windowless space.
After seeing the interior of the home we definitely would like to know what the outside of this dwelling looks like. Curbside, the abode is neat and tidy with a stark white colour scheme and standout ultramarine-navy front door.
The newly constructed area of the residence is topped with timber fencing that offers security, style, and privacy from individuals walking along the street. From this vantage one would have no clue as to the secrets and contemporary embellishments behind the wall!
For a final peek inside this dwelling before ending our tour of this house we take a bird's eye perspective to get a good look at the shape and architectural form of the property. Here we are able to see directly into the winter garden, but also see the summer rooftop terrace as well.
Well-illuminated and oozing style, this is one dwelling that makes the most of its natural light, and harnesses comfort, serenity and tranquillity within a bustling city.
