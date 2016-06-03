8 sensational ideas for small entrance halls

The home's entry hall is its business card; it shows who lives inside, who owns the residence, and the personality of the dwelling's occupants. It is important to consider your entrance, as it is the first thing guests will see when they visit your abode. But how does one impress and impart originality when the area is small or compact? Despite the apparent lack of space it is still possible to create a stylish hallway, corridor and entrance interior.

As the entranceway or foyer is an intermediary space, i.e., it is always visited in passing, the decor will depend on the shape and positioning of the area that we have. A hall that is larger won't necessarily be easier to decorate, and a small space can provide fewer options making the overall design easier. With imagination this versatile environment can allow us to decorate in many ways and with diversified styles. For today's Ideabook, we've selected eight halls and entrances that show you how you can make good use of your compact space. Read on below and get some inspiration for your home today!