From faded glory to winning story: a compact home shines

The fittings and fixtures that now line the bathroom are all pristine white and modern looking. The mirror and stylish sink cast as a built-in bowl in the wall-mounted counter make for a stunning statement. The retro-inspired mosaic tiles look like magic dust sprinkled in neutral shades like brown, cream and beige.

This home was revamped with a subtle eclectic touch and minimal colour play, infusing this compact quarter with sophistication. The vintage charm of the kitchen, of course, is the icing on the cake.

For more home decor ideas, take a look at another before & after story: From nightmare to dream home: a stunning makeover.