From faded glory to winning story: a compact home shines

Hamburg is a throbbing, vibrant city and one of the most popular destinations for tourists who flock to Europe. It has a strong leaning towards the artistic and the urban, the Nordic and the historic. So today, we are showing you a home that has been given a charming makeover by a group of Hamburg architects, RF Architekten. What we especially love about this home are the neutral colours that make white look brighter, even as a hushed sophisticated tone infiltrates its modern structure with a strong vintage feel. The once dingy and derelict home is now a welcoming abode replete with old-world charm. Take the tour to see more!
The old kitchen left us not only unimpressed, but depressed too. To begin with, the modular-looking cabinets may have been trendy at some point, but over time had become downright old, chipped and stained. The knobs looked out of place and as if they were fixed as an afterthought. The kitchen island was a flimsy table begging for a makeover, while the floor had a pattern that had faded and lost its appeal. Walls looked ready for some designer care, and a shaky window simply added to the morose look of the space.
A facelift administered by the architects ensured that this kitchen turned into a space that we cannot stop looking at. A vintage quality shines through, thanks to the beige walls and the white fittings. These are the only two colours in the entire space, which makes for a classic vibe that sits well with everyday urban life. A cottage-like vibe has been brought about by the glass doors with their solid wooden frames. Sturdy cabinets below and glass cabinets with delicate trimmings above the countertop make for a charming look. The table and its chairs are a white and chrome affair that take you back to the stylish retro look of the 70s, thanks to the rounded contours and moulded finishing. Finally, the hardwood floor ties it all in by adhering to the beige side of the dual colour scheme.
The bathroom was previously a dingy space that held a broken window crying out for help. Stained tiles and an utter lack of proper lighting and shelves made it a place that did not even seem functional. The dull beige and lifeless white tones contributed to the sad state of affairs here.
A dose of modern elegance entered the bathroom with timely design intervention. To begin with, the boring wall colour was cast out and replaced with matte-finished tiles that give the illusion of smooth stone surfaces. This instantly ups the relaxation quotient in the space and provides an almost Zen-like appeal. Muted lavender and grey come together for a more modern look along with clean lines that have been used to create niches and alcoves. These hold bathing essentials and toiletries along with a tiny flower arrangement or two.
The fittings and fixtures that now line the bathroom are all pristine white and modern looking. The mirror and stylish sink cast as a built-in bowl in the wall-mounted counter make for a stunning statement. The retro-inspired mosaic tiles look like magic dust sprinkled in neutral shades like brown, cream and beige.
This home was revamped with a subtle eclectic touch and minimal colour play, infusing this compact quarter with sophistication. The vintage charm of the kitchen, of course, is the icing on the cake.
