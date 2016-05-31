Lofty ambition: the smart renovation of a tiny apartment

Light-grain wooden flooring was extended to the spacious living room, which was designed out of the depressing-looking space we just saw. Sleek and minimalist furniture pieces in light wood dot the area, complementing the plush rug too. A slim and long shelf is topped by a wall-mounted TV, and it holds books, knick-knacks and more. A small stepladder adds to the fun element of this youngish space, along with the dark grey cushioned seats on the rug. A large potted plant does well enough to bring nature inside, while the large sliding glass doors now allow plenty of sunlight to flood the room.

This small home now has an open feel with a shift in colours and levels. The apartment also shows us how simple structural tweaks and little changes in decor accents can directly impact the entire design scheme.

