9 clever storage solutions for your balcony

Balconies are the clutter-magnets of the home. Pet accessories, children's toys, bikes, watering cans, cleaning products and anything that tends to create a bit of dirt ends up out there. And because our balconies are often out of the way, these things just tend to pile up as we focus on the day-to-day. Then next thing you know, you're not even using your balcony as it was intended—as a place to enjoy a little time out from indoor life!

So today on homify, we will explore 9 great storage solutions for your balcony. They range from the small and smart to the inspirational and beautiful. So come with us for a few ideas and get your balcony in tip-top shape. Let's go!