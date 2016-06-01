A playful Hong Kong home

Few souls are brave enough to incorporate their favourite film or game character into the design of their home. But if you happen to love the old school arcade game Space Invaders, then you have probably been around long enough to know it's no passing fad. For those who are a little lost, Space Invaders is a classic arcade game popular in the 1980s. It was a precursor to modern video gaming and introduced the world to the addictive qualities of the genre. Over the years, the simple, clunky graphics have become sources of nostalgia for old-time fans.

So it is no surprise that one such fan decided to create an apartment with a Space Invaders theme! The tiny 35-sqm apartment is filled with graphics from the game and has a simple feel that might remind some of the old analogue days. It is located in Hong Kong and was designed by the team at OneByNine, an architecture firm based in Hong Kong and Poland. Keep reading for all the intriguing details!