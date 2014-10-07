Home ideas using origami

Now let's look at the table top covering and its elephant origami appeal, by agency Creatisto GmbH, based in Constance, Germany. The designers have used a special bonding technique allowing the graphic to be pasted in an easy manner as the coating of the table. The result is a rather charming, if not slightly quirky finish to an accessory that stands alone.

That marks an end to our origami session here at homify, but we hope it's enough for you to make a crease in your own design choices, and start thinking of new and exciting ways to brighten up your home!