Home ideas using origami

Today, the spotlight is on origami, an ancient Japanese art that that inspires millions from the disciplines of art, architecture, product and interior design. The art form continues to charm, centuries after its invention. It crosses borders and is reinvented by methods and trends in the present day. The designers are inspired to create functional objects that look both precise, outstanding and, for the purposes of today, will brighten up your interior. In this ideabook, we show you how origami can create a great sense of character in your home. We present, through the various projects of our experts on homify, some life objects inspired by origami in their design. Enjoy…
This lamp shade made in Japanese style is in the spotlight today: a bright and attractive little piece that is actually the work of a French designer. Perfect for a simple interior where lighting will be the centre of attention. Note that polypropylene is recycled material whose maintenance is child's play—being easy wipe clean and to remove from fittings.
The graphic designer Marianne Diemer, founder of the company Red Rhine, offers us its inception—a folding chair including geometric patterns that strongly evoke the art of origami. The clean lines and simplicity of the graphic print, gives rise to elegant aesthetics that are carefully planned. In addition, the designer has used 100% eco-friendly materials.
Here is a nice reinterpretation of a classic: the hunting trophy. Yet this object's contemporary design reminds us a little of origami. This trophy, in 3D, is available in different sizes and can be integrated into various parts of your home, for example the living room, bedroom or kitchen. This piece was designed by British design duo Amy Levinson and Daniel Rose, who are behind the company Superfauna, created in 2010.
'Crumpled' Trash is an achievement that is born from the collaboration between Franck Magnée and engineering company SAG, France. This receptacle, with de-constructed shapes and subtle reflections, evokes that of origami. Made of sheet steel, and painted, 'Crumpled' Trash is a real eye-catcher that could work well in a lot of industrial style homes, and maybe even in the garden.
This coffee table, by Gianni Arlia of Primitiv Studio, has a solid wood top and four legs of powder coated metal. Geometric patterns on the set are inspired by the precise folds of the Japanese art.
Big Edmond is a light structure in the shape of a skull and founded on the principle of folding forms. Big Edmond can be flattened, so you need to put the pieces of polypropylene, which are also 100% recyclable, together yourself. To help you erect that unusual lamp, there is even a video on YouTube offering a tutorial. You can then use Big Edmond to illuminate your living room and give it a special atmosphere. Designers Arthur Clement and William Kuntz are the creators of this rather unusual but individual piece.
Now let's look at the table top covering and its elephant origami appeal, by agency Creatisto GmbH, based in Constance, Germany. The designers have used a special bonding technique allowing the graphic to be pasted in an easy manner as the coating of the table. The result is a rather charming, if not slightly quirky finish to an accessory that stands alone.
That marks an end to our origami session here at homify, but we hope it's enough for you to make a crease in your own design choices, and start thinking of new and exciting ways to brighten up your home!