A dilapidated home gets a plush Japanese makeover

Now this space is a study in organized good looks thanks to its new design. While a strong Japanese flavour comes through the play of linear lines, wood and glass, the designers have also ensured that there is an open feel that travels throughout the home.

This renovated home was a joy to unravel with its pretty corners and earthy appeal. We especially fell in love with the lofty log cabin-appeal which came through, even as the Oriental touch was retained.

For more inspiring ideas, take a look at another before & after story: Lofty ambition: the smart renovation of a tiny apartment.