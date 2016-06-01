A dilapidated home gets a plush Japanese makeover

In a tranquil part of Tokyo, nestled in a beautiful verdant setting, we find a pleasant architectural surprise. This rustic home lies in a quiet neighbourhood marked by a profusion of greenery. The lofty country house has a barn-like appeal that the designers have kept intact, even after introducing sleek contours during the makeover. Minka Play Kozeto House, by G Planning Associates, was revamped with an aesthetic and practical approach which has made this abode a cosy and warm place in which to reside. It is no longer dilapidated, but rather glows with a stylish and homely touch. Join us on a tour to witness the transformation more closely!
The house previously had chipped and rickety walls with faded paint and rotting wood. The dilapidated home looked like it was in desperate need of a makeover that would add some sophistication to its linear elements. The structure, too, looked a little scary, as if awaiting a wealth of accidents.
A traditional Japanese look was authentically re-established after the renovation. Wooden slats have been fixed on the plain cream-coloured exterior with a symmetrical pattern that makes for a modern and sleek look. A fresh splash of paint and the robust brown polish of the wood make the residence look modern, even as it retains its countryside appeal.
The old home had unpolished wooden panels and walls that gave it a dull and tired look. The old laminate also looked like it needed a fresh lease of life. The lacklustre hall also exuded a dingy and gloomy air that was disruptive rather than harmonising. The lamp hanging from the ceiling was also close to retiring.
This area got a whole new lease of life with the help of exposed beams that were constructed to match the rustic wooden surroundings. The old wooden cabinets have been given a polish and a sandpapered effect which sits well with the new matte finish. The walls have been painted white, so that the true grain of the wood is offset to maximum effect. Wooden pillars in a lighter polish add a patch of brightness, with the same hue reflected in the orange cabinetry in the kitchen as well the kitchen island. The hall now has an expansive look, thanks to the fact that the original walls and sliding doors have been pushed back. The windows now come into prime focus and throw natural light all over the space. The flooring also got a gleaming new tiled finish.
The dining room now has oodles of style with two shoji screens standing on either side of the entrance. The intricate linear latticework makes for a sophisticated look as the floor corresponds with a contrasting lighter hue. Glass windows on one side add to the hushed appeal of the space.
Previously, this space was a chaotic one with broken screens and rotting wood lying around. Overgrown weeds had entered the quarters due to sparse usage and neglect.
Now this space is a study in organized good looks thanks to its new design. While a strong Japanese flavour comes through the play of linear lines, wood and glass, the designers have also ensured that there is an open feel that travels throughout the home.
This renovated home was a joy to unravel with its pretty corners and earthy appeal. We especially fell in love with the lofty log cabin-appeal which came through, even as the Oriental touch was retained.
