10 small bathrooms you'll wish were yours

These days most of us endeavour to create a home that is a stylish as it is practical. However, in focusing our attention on some of the more appearance-driven areas of a dwelling (living room, entertaining area, kitchen etc) we often neglect one of the most important spaces in our abodes: the bathroom. The bathroom is one of the most underserved and overlooked rooms in a house or apartment, and it is for this reason that today we are going to pay homage to the humble washroom by presenting you with 10 of the best!
Today on homify we are focusing on the compact bathroom, one that is commonplace throughout Hong Kong apartments, and all too often neglected and omitted in home renovations or refurbishments. If you would like to take a peek at some seriously stylish and sophisticated small bathrooms, read on below and get some inspiration for your home!
A bathroom doesn't have to be dull or dreary, in fact it can emphasise aspects of your personality through its design. In this example we see a beautifully decorated space that utilises eclectic accessories such as a timber vanity to provide character and charisma to the room.
The second bathroom we are looking at is a neat and tidy space that maximises its floor plan by utilising an earthy range of hues and tones. Stylish and sophisticated, this room would not look out of place in a 5-star hotel.
Industrial touches keep this bathroom feeling edgy and yet extremely welcoming. The textured walls add a sense of homeliness and work beautifully with the freestanding bathtub, which is ultra-luxurious.
Who says a small bathroom can't be alluring and opulent as well? This space simply beams with high gloss finishes, and ensures its occupants experience a gorgeously sumptuous experience.
If your style is a little more exotic, then take a peek at this compact bathroom. Slight in size, yet bursting with style, the space brings together contrasting hues for a adventurous and engaging design.
Similar to the above example, this bathroom utilises interesting tiles in bright hues to inject a sense of personality and character into the room. Textured walls are again incorporated for an industrial aesthetic, which juxtaposes well against the ornamental feature wall tiles.
Want to get creative with your compact bathroom design? This small wash space has seamlessly integrated a chalkboard wall, which looks adorably entertaining, and is beautifully paired with the timber wall panelling and vanity.
In small bathrooms, one of the biggest issues is creating a style and ensuring the room boasts an engaging design. Texture is one way to include that within your wash space, and this example shows how it's done! Consider textured walls or embossed tiles for that effortlessly chic and interesting interior aesthetic.
The classics are classic for a reason. Take a look at this bathroom, it is timeless, attractive, and would work well in pretty much any home. Go for neutral hues, white fixtures, and finish it off with opulent fittings for a fuss-free, fail-safe style.
Finally, we take a look at an incredible compact bathroom. Dark, mysterious, and incredibly alluring, this space is an attractive and brilliant example of a dark colour scheme within a small space. What makes this design particularly special is the interior LED-lit basin that injects a space-age futurism to the room.
