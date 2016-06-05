10 small bathrooms you'll wish were yours

These days most of us endeavour to create a home that is a stylish as it is practical. However, in focusing our attention on some of the more appearance-driven areas of a dwelling (living room, entertaining area, kitchen etc) we often neglect one of the most important spaces in our abodes: the bathroom. The bathroom is one of the most underserved and overlooked rooms in a house or apartment, and it is for this reason that today we are going to pay homage to the humble washroom by presenting you with 10 of the best!

Today on homify we are focusing on the compact bathroom, one that is commonplace throughout Hong Kong apartments, and all too often neglected and omitted in home renovations or refurbishments. If you would like to take a peek at some seriously stylish and sophisticated small bathrooms, read on below and get some inspiration for your home!