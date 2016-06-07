9 easy ways to increase the value of your home

With house and apartment prices currently on the rise in Hong Kong, there has never been a better time to invest in your dwelling and capitalise on its value. A property is more than likely going to be the largest purchase and investment you will make during your lifetime, and in order to ensure it continues to rise in value, certain alterations, modifications and updates are necessary. However, before you begin renovating your residence, it is good to know which projects will actually increase your home's worth, and which ones might not be worth your time.

Today on homify we've collated 9 easy ways we believe you can increase the assessment price of your home. From increasing curbside appeal, to simply removing clutter, there are a host of different options that will not only boost its value, but make it a more enjoyable place to live as well. Read on if you would like to learn more, and start refurbishing today!