9 easy ways to increase the value of your home

With house and apartment prices currently on the rise in Hong Kong, there has never been a better time to invest in your dwelling and capitalise on its value. A property is more than likely going to be the largest purchase and investment you will make during your lifetime, and in order to ensure it continues to rise in value, certain alterations, modifications and updates are necessary. However, before you begin renovating your residence, it is good to know which projects will actually increase your home's worth, and which ones might not be worth your time.
Today on homify we've collated 9 easy ways we believe you can increase the assessment price of your home. From increasing curbside appeal, to simply removing clutter, there are a host of different options that will not only boost its value, but make it a more enjoyable place to live as well. Read on if you would like to learn more, and start refurbishing today!
Fresh paint can go a long way in rejuvenating and revitalising your home. Keep your dwelling up to date and in top shape with neutral hues that ensure the interior spaces are fresh and welcoming.
Second up, you need to know the value of curbside appeal. This can drastically alter how people perceive your home, in turn boosting or lowering its value. Invest in the facade and you will notice a drastic increase in its assessment price.
People often judge a house based on its kitchen. If yours is shabby, unusable or lacking versatility you may want to rethink its design. Investing in a kitchen is to invest in the whole property, often adding far more than it cost you for the upgrade.
A balcony space is a huge bonus for your property. However, you should ensure it does not become a dumping ground for your household clutter. Give it a tidy, a repaint, some new furniture, and let your balcony boost your home's value.
As well as the kitchen, a bathroom is another key area of a dwelling that hugely influences its value and worth. Chat to a professional about renovating your bathroom, and increase both the property's price and liveability.
Over time, much like many aspects of a house, flooring becomes worn and used. Updating the floor can not only give the apartment or house a fresh ambience, but also increase its value and make it far more habitable.
Similar to increasing the curbside appeal of a dwelling, an easy way to add to your home's value is by ensuring it makes a good impression with its front door. Your entrance should work seamlessly (no tugging, pulling, or slamming required!), and should reflect the overall theme of your dwelling.
Many homeowners and buyers these days are looking for dwellings that aren't just attractive and liveable, but also satisfy their need to be environmentally friendly. Keep your home up to date with the latest in green power solutions and give your home that eco-friendly edge.
Finally, and definitely one of the simplest solutions to improve your home's value, is to ensure your windows are stylishly dressed. Pick curtains, drapes, shutters and blinds that are contemporary, stylish and age-defiant to give your dwelling a fresh and welcoming aesthetic.
