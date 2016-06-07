Your browser is out-of-date.

9 easy ways to increase the value of your home

press profile homify
#1 Dream Apartment #Milano, Arch. Andrea Pella Arch. Andrea Pella Modern windows & doors
With house and apartment prices currently on the rise in Hong Kong, there has never been a better time to invest in your dwelling and capitalise on its value. A property is more than likely going to be the largest purchase and investment you will make during your lifetime, and in order to ensure it continues to rise in value, certain alterations, modifications and updates are necessary. However, before you begin renovating your residence, it is good to know which projects will actually increase your home's worth, and which ones might not be worth your time.

Today on homify we've collated 9 easy ways we believe you can increase the assessment price of your home. From increasing curbside appeal, to simply removing clutter, there are a host of different options that will not only boost its value, but make it a more enjoyable place to live as well. Read on if you would like to learn more, and start refurbishing today!

1. Fresh paint

homify Minimalist living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Fresh paint can go a long way in rejuvenating and revitalising your home. Keep your dwelling up to date and in top shape with neutral hues that ensure the interior spaces are fresh and welcoming. 

2. Increase your curbside appeal

Bridge Over Water, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern houses
HYLA Architects

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

Second up, you need to know the value of curbside appeal. This can drastically alter how people perceive your home, in turn boosting or lowering its value. Invest in the facade and you will notice a drastic increase in its assessment price.

3. Give your kitchen an update

APARTAMENTO ORIOL, vora vora Modern kitchen
vora

vora
vora
vora

People often judge a house based on its kitchen. If yours is shabby, unusable or lacking versatility you may want to rethink its design. Investing in a kitchen is to invest in the whole property, often adding far more than it cost you for the upgrade. 

4. Clean your balcony

Apê LB - Maxhaus, Estúdio Ventana Estúdio Ventana Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Estúdio Ventana

Estúdio Ventana
Estúdio Ventana
Estúdio Ventana

A balcony space is a huge bonus for your property. However, you should ensure it does not become a dumping ground for your household clutter. Give it a tidy, a repaint, some new furniture, and let your balcony boost your home's value.

5. Refresh your bathroom

Downtown White on White Apartment, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Minimalist style bathroom Grey
Andrew Mikhael Architect

Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect

As well as the kitchen, a bathroom is another key area of a dwelling that hugely influences its value and worth. Chat to a professional about renovating your bathroom, and increase both the property's price and liveability. 

6. Re-floor your home

ReBRA:KAMATA, &lodge inc. / 株式会社アンドロッジ &lodge inc. / 株式会社アンドロッジ Rustic style walls & floors White
&amp;lodge inc. / 株式会社アンドロッジ

&lodge inc. / 株式会社アンドロッジ
&amp;lodge inc. / 株式会社アンドロッジ
&lodge inc. / 株式会社アンドロッジ

Over time, much like many aspects of a house, flooring becomes worn and used. Updating the floor can not only give the apartment or house a fresh ambience, but also increase its value and make it far more habitable. 

7. Focus on your front door

Arch. Andrea Pella
Arch. Andrea Pella

Arch. Andrea Pella
Arch. Andrea Pella
Arch. Andrea Pella

Similar to increasing the curbside appeal of a dwelling, an easy way to add to your home's value is by ensuring it makes a good impression with its front door. Your entrance should work seamlessly (no tugging, pulling, or slamming required!), and should reflect the overall theme of your dwelling. 

8. Improve your home's green rating

Cocina con Estilo, Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Classic style kitchen Grey
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida

Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida

Many homeowners and buyers these days are looking for dwellings that aren't just attractive and liveable, but also satisfy their need to be environmentally friendly. Keep your home up to date with the latest in green power solutions and give your home that eco-friendly edge. 

If you need some green ideas, check out: 6 easy steps to a eco-friendly home

9. Dress your windows

homify Windows & doors Curtains & drapes
homify

homify
homify
homify

Finally, and definitely one of the simplest solutions to improve your home's value, is to ensure your windows are stylishly dressed. Pick curtains, drapes, shutters and blinds that are contemporary, stylish and age-defiant to give your dwelling a fresh and welcoming aesthetic. 

Did this Ideabook provide you with a few ideas and tips? If you need some more inspiration, check out: 6 tips to consider when looking for a new apartment

The contemporary home of raw materials
Do you see anything missing from our list? We'd love you contribute by leaving a comment below!

Discover home inspiration!

