The apartment of monochrome opulence

For most individuals, the seaside represents relaxation, serenity and playfulness all at once. Beach locations, port towns and nautical adventures are all areas that immediately bring a sense of tranquility, and the excitement often closely associated with childhood memories and a feeling of freedom. Today's project takes us to Lisbon, Portugal, to check out a truly beautiful seaside house that is simply oozing an aura of romance and maritime magic. Situated in the highly sought-after and opulent suburb of Estoril, the property in question is effortlessly chic, and a thoughtfully appointed abode.

Designed and decorated by the team at 3L – Arquitectura e Remodelação de Interiores, Lda, this home features a refined and sophisticated aesthetic, with bold hints of drama and vivacity. If you like the look of this residence and would like to take a look inside, we are privileged to offer you a rare insight into this intriguing, daring and dramatic dwelling!