All white now: the sparkling revamp of a dingy home

The coastal city of Porto is one of the largest in Portugal, almost rivalling stylish and up-market Lisbon with its fancy art and architectural landscape. Here, we invite you to take a look at the enthralling before & after story of a home that went from drab to fab in way that has left us enraptured! The architects and design team at Germanode Castro Pinheiro, LDA were in charge of the makeover of this gloomy apartment. Unbecoming colours, boring designs and old-fashioned fixtures had made the original interiors lifeless and unwelcoming. But post-renovation, the apartment shines in a whole new light and has become a cosy and cheery place to live in. So, without further ado, let's start the tour!
The look of the kitchen originally spoke volumes about the total chaos in terms of design. Too many shades of brown, beige and mustard played with the busy pattern on the tiles, while the long space seemed even more narrow and gloomy.
Now, the kitchen sports a clean and simple look with glossy tones of white and sparkling design elements, thanks to the high quality finishes and bright textures at play. A slim layer of granite on the countertops as well as white cabinetry and plenty of lighting have come together to make this an open space that invites you to cook up some gourmet classics. Check out the chic organizer on the backsplash area where ladles can be hung, and the minimalistic fixtures too.
While the standalone elements of this apartment’s former design seemed to have individual appeal, together they made a mismatched statement that seemed at odds with the rest of the surroundings. Faded walls and a rustic fireplace with a dark, stone-tiled floor did nothing for the style quotient of this space.
The living area now has lots of modern charm to boast about. The existing fireplace gave the designers the leeway to play around with styles and colours, creating a warm and eclectic space in this contemporary home. The light-grained wooden floor makes for a warm addition with the pristine white walls, even as the simple wooden dining table and modern low-backed chairs create an open and well-structured look.
The room has now opened up visually, thanks to the strategic placement of its furniture pieces. The dining and living rooms have been demarcated by low-slung furniture upholstered in rich cream hues. The shelves on one side make for a practical statement.
While the colonial-looking bed with the ornate headboard may once have been the pièce de résistance, it only made the room gloomy with its overwhelming presence here. The modern doors did not match this bed, and the dark hardwood floor along with the curtain pelmets made things a bit dull.
The bedroom now oozes style, thanks to its classic country appeal and airy white surroundings. The modish tufted headboard and the sunken bedding sit well with the vintage-style luggage cases that have been used as night stands. This creates a well-worn yet open look that makes for a comfortable space.
The bathroom suffered an overdose of brown retro tiles which should have adorned just a panel or two rather than the entire wall. The beige WC was doing nothing to help matters, while the white and blue shower curtains seemed jarring and mismatched.
This bathroom is now a space you won't want to leave in a hurry, thanks to the white fittings and a touch of blue beneath the stylishly appointed sink! A trendy floating WC adds to the style quotient, and bright lighting makes the space cheerful.
The makeover of this home followed a simple palette of white with plenty of eclectic touches and hues. This opened it up visually, and gave it plenty of modern-day charm that will not go out of fashion in a hurry.
