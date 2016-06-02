All white now: the sparkling revamp of a dingy home

This bathroom is now a space you won't want to leave in a hurry, thanks to the white fittings and a touch of blue beneath the stylishly appointed sink! A trendy floating WC adds to the style quotient, and bright lighting makes the space cheerful.

The makeover of this home followed a simple palette of white with plenty of eclectic touches and hues. This opened it up visually, and gave it plenty of modern-day charm that will not go out of fashion in a hurry.

