Before and after: a dark home sees the light

Nestled in the Spanish countryside lies an apartment which strikes the perfect balance between compact and stylish. But this was not always the case! The home required a makeover from its former dreary self to become the impressive dwelling we see today. The interior architects at Madrid-based Emme Studio have ensured that the regional and colourful flavours of the area are kept alive in the new home, despite contemporary touches. The revamped abode looks bright, cheerful, open and spacious and features warm and artsy accents. Come on a tour with us to see more!
This home had a seriously gloomy ambience which started with the main hallway and living space. While it had pretty vintage features, they looked at odds with the few modern touches that the home had. Dark wooden fittings and a relatively small window did nothing to help matters.
The sunny living room has now been done up with a splash of white paint to replace the tones that made it look dingy earlier. The bulky furniture in solid dark wood has been swapped for lightweight and lighter hued pieces like the coffee table and the charming sofa in a pastel tone. The vibrant artwork now holds the attention of the visitor, thanks to the minimal appeal of the room.
The main hall now has a wonderfully open feel which extends through to the kitchen, with a charming wall built diagonally. This wall houses the entertainment unit and is a fancy addition to the space. The dining table and sofa have plenty of space between them to make for an expansive ambience.
The kitchen was once a gloomy affair with drab white walls and a dull wooden floor not helping matters. The cluttered look made it seem even smaller and the window did not really manage to brighten up the space either.
But now, the kitchen has a new layout with the counters placed along the walls and the kitchen island in the middle. On one side, the washing machine has been removed and replaced with a door which visually opens up the space. A stylish new pendant lamp sheds light fashionably on the new-look space.
Previously, the bedroom lacked any discernible personality. The loud colours and prints on the bedding made the wooden furniture seem even more serious as the room wore a chaotic and claustrophobic look.
Now, the bedroom is a gorgeous space with layers of white and a light wooden floor. The headboard is a white upholstered design offset by the slim lines of vibrant Spanish colours marking the white bedding.
The guest bedroom was a mismatched affair with a fuchsia bedspread on its dark bed and beige curtains that stopped short of the floor and made the whole look unexciting.
Now, the guest bedroom has an airy look thanks to the fact that the bed has been pushed back with a whimsically laid grey bedspread. The sheer white curtains now delicately reach the floor and make the room appear spacious.
The bathroom had no real appeal with its boring beige walls and insufficient lighting. Now, the bathroom is a sparkling space with pretty tiles and a splash of white. A quaint round mirror and vintage sconce lights liven up things too.
The grey spare bedroom looked like an afterthought housing two drab beds. It was completely devoid of any style, decor and spirit.
But now, the bedroom has been turned into a cool walk-in wardrobe and dressing room where the home owners can get ready with ease and peace. It keeps the rest of the house free from clutter too.
Besides brightening up the home with a simple but smart dose of white and a touch of charming design, the makeover has also shown us how to make innovative use of space!