Before and after: a dark home sees the light

The kitchen was once a gloomy affair with drab white walls and a dull wooden floor not helping matters. The cluttered look made it seem even smaller and the window did not really manage to brighten up the space either.

But now, the kitchen has a new layout with the counters placed along the walls and the kitchen island in the middle. On one side, the washing machine has been removed and replaced with a door which visually opens up the space. A stylish new pendant lamp sheds light fashionably on the new-look space.