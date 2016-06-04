From bleak to chic: a small home bursts with rustic charm

This gorgeous set-up on the balcony won our hearts! Whether you’re looking to host an intimate get-together or put up your feet and read, the balcony is perfect. The potted plants and lush green carpet of grass are beautiful touches. Note how the spaces on the wall and above the door have been put to good use for flaunting green beauties. The brilliant blue jug on the stylish table is another bright pop of colour which is hard to miss!

So we just saw how bright hues, bold patterns, comfy furnishing, and the use of organic elements can transform a house from unwelcoming to inviting. We hope you got inspired!

For more ideas and inspiration, here is another before & after story for you: From faded glory to winning story: a compact home shines.