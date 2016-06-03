Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The 11 must-have kitchen accessories

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Kochmesser Serie Red Spirit, Friedr. Dick Friedr. Dick KitchenKitchen utensils
Loading admin actions …

It's very easy to spend lots of cash on cool kitchen accessories and yet still find yourself scrabbling around for a missing utensil later in the day.

Some items, such as knives, are really worth spending money on, while others can be bought for relatively little. But when you hit the stores and start checking out all those cool kitchen gadgets, it's important to keep focused! So, if you have just moved into your home or are just searching for the perfect house-warming gift, come with us to learn the 11 essential kitchen accessories. We promise it will make life easier in the long run!

Saucepan set

Le Creuset 3-ply PLUS, Le Creuset Le Creuset KitchenKitchen utensils
Le Creuset

Le Creuset
Le Creuset
Le Creuset

Saucepans are a key essential that are really worth the initial investment. Buy small, medium and large saucepans with non-stick surfaces and thick bottoms.

Chopping board

Cutting Board, Magisso Magisso KitchenKitchen utensils
Magisso

Cutting Board

Magisso
Magisso
Magisso

A great chopping board is the mainstay of the kitchen. It is really worth investing in a wooden chopping board like this. If you have the extra cash, you may want one with corners which will help it latch onto the edge of the kitchen bench.

Set of knives

Kochmesser Serie Red Spirit, Friedr. Dick Friedr. Dick KitchenKitchen utensils
Friedr. Dick

Friedr. Dick
Friedr. Dick
Friedr. Dick

There is no point buying a whole set of cheap knives that won't last very long. Instead, invest in a few good quality cutters. All you need is a 12-inch chopping knife, a carving knife and a small paring knife. Make sure they are of adequate weight, don't bend and feel comfortable to hold.

Thick frying pan

Colección de ollas Guzzini, EUROLINK S.A.S EUROLINK S.A.S KitchenKitchen utensils
EUROLINK S.A.S

EUROLINK S.A.S
EUROLINK S.A.S
EUROLINK S.A.S

A large, non-stick frying pan is another must. As with the saucepans, it's best to buy something with a thick bottom. When it comes to pans, it really is essential to seek out a quality specimen if you want it to last.

A set of mixing bowls

Mixing Bowls, Ute Sickinger Product Design Ute Sickinger Product Design KitchenKitchen utensils
Ute Sickinger Product Design

Ute Sickinger Product Design
Ute Sickinger Product Design
Ute Sickinger Product Design

Mixing bowls are another essential. A set of nested bowls will fit snugly inside one another and save space in the cupboard. These can be bought for a relatively small sum but will come in handy time and time again!

Grater

ChopChop., Dirk Biotto – Industrial Design Dirk Biotto – Industrial Design KitchenKitchen utensils
Dirk Biotto – Industrial Design

Dirk Biotto – Industrial Design
Dirk Biotto – Industrial Design
Dirk Biotto – Industrial Design

A box grater or microplane grater is a must for food preparation. If you have the money, splash out a little on an awesome built-in bench grater like this!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Measuring cup

Miss Milli, Jette Scheib Design Jette Scheib Design KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Jette Scheib Design

Jette Scheib Design
Jette Scheib Design
Jette Scheib Design

People tend to overlook the importance of a humble little measuring cup. These are simply essential! The one pictured here is a stylish design courtesy of Jette Scheib.

Colander

KÜCHE | TOOLS, arshabitandi. DesignVersand arshabitandi. DesignVersand KitchenKitchen utensils
arshabitandi. DesignVersand

arshabitandi. DesignVersand
arshabitandi. DesignVersand
arshabitandi. DesignVersand

A colander is essential if you want to avoid making a mess when draining water from your pots. Get something large to make sure there are no overflows. Perfect for fruit, pasta and salads, this versatile creation will see daily use.

Set of scales

homify KitchenElectronics Metal Metallic/Silver
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want to control your food portions or are a meticulous chef, weighing scales are another essential. Go old-fashioned or digital, and get those recipes 100% right.

Mortar and pestle

Himalayan Salt Block - Pestle & Mortar Salthouse & Peppermongers KitchenKitchen utensils
Salthouse &amp; Peppermongers

Himalayan Salt Block—Pestle & Mortar

Salthouse & Peppermongers
Salthouse &amp; Peppermongers
Salthouse & Peppermongers

Anyone who loves real cooking will consider a pestle and mortar essential! If not, why not invest in some good sturdy sheet pans? Perhaps you could even get both!

Whisk, wooden spoon and spatula

utensil holder simplehuman KitchenKitchen utensils
simplehuman

utensil holder

simplehuman
simplehuman
simplehuman

Last, but certainly not least, don't forget a whisk, wooden spoon, can-opener, vegetable peeler and spatula. These are some of the most important kitchen accessories of all!

If you have just moved into a new home, keep reading for a refresher on making the most of your space: How to arrange furniture in a tiny one-room apartment.

8 sensational ideas for small entrance halls
Let us know which kitchen accessories you can't live without! Just use the comments field below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks