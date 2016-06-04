The modern home with an opulent soul

A truly sophisticated home strikes a careful balance between impressive features and cosy proportions. It is finished with a fine attention to detail and can be equally admired for its sheer beauty and high level of personal comfort.

Today we will explore a contemporary Indian home with all the hallmarks of sophistication. It is located in the exclusive locality of Koregaon Park in Pune. The area is known for its lush surroundings and the home has been set on a block with a large and well-established garden.

A truly spectacular piece of design, it is brought to us courtesy of Chaney Architects. Come with us on a photo tour; you're sure to be dazzled!