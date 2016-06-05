6 decorating ideas for small homes

When it comes to decorating, it's easy to get lost in the sheer variety of colours, fabrics, layouts and furniture on offer. And if you are decorating a small home, it's even harder to sift through the mass of choices and find a few solutions that suit your personal style.

Small homes have their own challenges and need a very specific approach if they are to work. Small living spaces can't handle a lot of differing styles and it's important to create a cohesive design. So today on homify, we are going to focus on how to decorate the key areas in a small home. It's a big topic, but we're up for the challenge! As usual, we will explore these ideas with lots of lovely interiors to get you inspired. So, without further ado, here are 6 ideas to decorate a small house. Enjoy!