10 easy ways to cut costs at home

Curbing your spending and cutting costs is not just about being miserly. It involves shifting one's approach to life and learning to appreciate the simple things. It's no surprise then, that many of the tips we will cover today aren't just good for your wallet. They are also good for your health, the environment and your sense of peace in life.
But for the sake of simplicity, we will confine our focus to ways you can cut costs at home. The home tends to be the cause of many passive drains on our income that can run by unnoticed, and this is the first place to start. So without further ado, let's get going on 10 ways to cut costs at home!
Tap water in Hong Kong is perfectly drinkable. But if you are concerned, add a water filter to your tap. This will avoid running out to waste money on bottles of water and certainly help your wallet.
We have enough challenges with air quality in Hong Kong, so there's no sense in degrading the air even further in your home. Do away with harsh cleaning products and start making your own! A simple mixture of vinegar and baking power is possibly the most universally powerful cleaner you can find. Just invest in a couple of spray bottles to get started.
A huge amount of perfectly good food is thrown out every day around the world. Look at ways to reinvent leftover food. Perhaps you could invest in some good quality containers and freeze or refrigerate everything so it doesn't go to waste.
Swap paper towels for reusable rags, sandwich bags for stainless steel containers and paper napkins for linen napkins. If you are serious, you might even give up on paper tissues and use a good old-fashioned handkerchief instead. This tip isn't just great for your bank balance, it's obviously awesome for the environment as well.
Unused electrical devices still draw power when they are not in use. These are called phantom charges and can easily be avoided by unplugging devices when they're not in use.
If you keep forgetting to turn off unused electrical devices, invest in a timer and set it up properly. Alternatively, use a smart power strip. These have the ability to manage electricity flow based on a control device. For example, your DVD player will only receive power if the TV is turned on.
The hot water heater in the bathroom is a major cost in most households. Often the water is kept hotter than needed and this is particularly true in sultry Hong Kong. Turn down the heat and you probably won't even notice the difference in your daily shower.
Small gaps in the air conditioning ducts and windows can have a significant impact on your energy bill. The humble home air-conditioner is so heavily used in Hong Kong that this is one appliance that really needs to be in tip-top condition. Make it give you the most bang for your buck.
Vegetable gardening is a low-cost activity that lowers stress levels and a relaxed outlook will help you avoid indulging unnecessary feel-good purchases. An indoor grow light may be a large initial investment, but it will be worth the cost if you do your research properly. Don't just grow any old vegetables. Choose your favourite, priciest indulgence and take the time to grow it with love.
It is no secret that Hong Kong is one of the most expensive places in the world for accommodation. But there are plenty of lovely cheaper options if you don't mind the commute. The natural beauty of areas such as Lamma Island and the smaller northern areas will encourage you to slow down and enjoy outdoor activities that are far healthier for your body—and your wallet!
