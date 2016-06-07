The contemporary home of raw materials

It is rare to see polished marble and raw concrete teamed together. The former is associated with traditional elegance and the latter epitomises the current trend in raw materials and industrial authenticity. But in this perfectly modern Argentinian home, the pearly grey beauty of these materials are a perfect match.

The architects Estudio Geya have created a home that doesn't neatly fit into any one category. It is raw, sophisticated and brimming with a natural sense of abundance. It covers a vast 275 metres square and is arranged on a series of concrete slabs. And yet, the home is perfectly warm and suitable for sociable family living and entertaining.

So if you love the beauty of modern homes and understated luxury, come with us on a photo tour. The Haras House is sure to appeal!