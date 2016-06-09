Before and after: a bleak penthouse apartment dazzles

We simply adore how the long bathtub has been intelligently fitted inside the compact bathroom, without compromising on aesthetics or functionality. Striped white and grey walls lend a fashionable and quirky touch to the space, and the fair-sized window allows natural light to illuminate the bathroom adequately. You can soak up warm water in the tub for hours, and admire the rejuvenating view of nature every single day.

The entire penthouse is a stylish take on monochrome, with white fittings sparkling in every room. The decor is minimalistic, subtle and yet thoroughly eye-catching. Openness, sufficient ventilation and stunning outdoor views have been emphasised strongly, without losing focus on the functional values of any space.

