Before and after: a bleak penthouse apartment dazzles

Korean architecture is renowned the world over, with its towering skyscrapers and traditional wooden homes innovatively designed. So, naturally, this Bundang apartment was bound to receive a stunning, refreshing and highly functional makeover from Salad Bowl Design Studio, a group of visionary interior designers and decorators. The penthouse apartment went from being stuffy and mundane to bright, spacious, airy and smart! And it also boasts a view to die for. So let’s take a closer look at the makeover…
As we mentioned before, the apartment enjoys a breathtaking view of the cityscape, but hazy glazing, boring yellow walls, and an unhelpful flooring couldn’t make the most of the interior space previously. The lighting was not up to the mark either.
A longitudinal view of the renovated apartment shows us the dining area right by the large glass window, which is perfect for enjoying the view outside. The lavish use of white, along with suitable flooring to match, now makes the abode look open, airy and cheerful. Adding character to the room are modern artwork pieces scattered on the walls with flair.
The overall theme of the apartment revolves around chic minimalism. So to keep in line with that, a smart long wooden table has been laid out in the dining area. It is accompanied by modish black chairs which work extremely well with the black feature wall. This wall not only helps to break the monotony of white, but also houses a sleek niche for organizing books, magazines and whatnot.
Prior to the makeover, the kitchen appeared cramped, gloomy and dark. The wooden flooring enhanced the general dreary feeling, instead of livening things up. The line of cabinets over the countertop made the space seem to busy and claustrophobic too.
The revamped kitchen has added a fresh lease of life to the apartment. The top cabinets were done away with to make the area more spacious and breathable. Now this cooking haven is predominantly white with sleek and glossy storage units, shiny modern appliances and contemporary fixtures. The dark grey wall just behind the cook top and chimney is actually a wise idea, given the fact that it will definitely tend to get more dirty than other areas.
Take a look at the nuances of the kitchen from a different angle. Note how the sink countertop comes with a sleek black plank accompanied by a couple of trendy black chairs contrasting the whiteness of the space. This nook is perfect for enjoying a few refreshing drinks or grabbing a quick bite when you are in a rush.
The white colour scheme of the vast living area is balanced by the comfy cream sofa, grey drapes and rug and cushions. The sofa is placed near the large window to ensure that the owners can enjoy the outside view without anything blocking their line of sight. A projector installed just above the sofa provides all the entertainment you could wish for. And the standalone tripod lamp lends a hint of quirk as well as industrially-inspired style to this room.
The sparsely furnished bedroom is minimal but charming at the same time. The large comfy bed with its wooden indulgence contrasts the white walls and pale flooring nicely. And in this, it is also aided by the solid study station cleverly placed near the massive window. Sunlight floods the room with happiness during the day, waking its inhabitants to a scenic outdoorsy view.
The bedroom leads us discreetly to the white (again!) dressing room lined with sleek and highly utilitarian closets and organisers which can help you arrange clothes, shoes, bags, accessories, quilts and more. The sliding door with a full-length mirror is an added plus.
We simply adore how the long bathtub has been intelligently fitted inside the compact bathroom, without compromising on aesthetics or functionality. Striped white and grey walls lend a fashionable and quirky touch to the space, and the fair-sized window allows natural light to illuminate the bathroom adequately. You can soak up warm water in the tub for hours, and admire the rejuvenating view of nature every single day.
The entire penthouse is a stylish take on monochrome, with white fittings sparkling in every room. The decor is minimalistic, subtle and yet thoroughly eye-catching. Openness, sufficient ventilation and stunning outdoor views have been emphasised strongly, without losing focus on the functional values of any space.
