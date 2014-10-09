Great products that can change your interior look!

A design object can actually hide things sometimes! It may have a dual function or just have a completely opposite design job, but designers often have a vivid imagination. Designers sometimes surprise us with functional objects with playful forms, often funny, improbable and that affect us positively in some way. The experts below show you how, in this selection of objects and wacky creations, that revisit some great classics of decoration and furniture that we all know and love.
Loïc Bard , a French designer based in Montreal, presents here one of his creations: a lamp with hanging bottles that would look at home in a wealth of interior style directions. Their original and invigorating design has surprised us pleasantly. These LED, suspended lamps will undoubtedly add a really unique look, regardless of where it's installed. Made of maple wood, these lamps are a nice nod to the adopted country of the designer and they certainly add an element of mystery around what they are from a first glance—are they wooden spoons, bowling pins?!?!
The lamp 'Cera', designed by Hugo Danneels, is a hybrid mid-light with a twist. This totally innovative concept sees light as living, adapting itself depending on the heat. It works on the basis that the heat the lamp produces melts the wax lamp shade, forming individual patterns as it drips down. A fantastic job of stimulating multiple senses and creating some excitement.
A fixture for both a storage solution and lighting, what could be better? This is certainly an interesting piece of design no matter how you look at it. The floor lighting around the bottom of that unusually shaped pedestal base, and how it could be used for a multitude of practices, are without doubt two of the more striking qualities of the piece.
Check out this range of jewelry boxes made by Parisian design firm Ting This solid wood box houses and protects a tree that would serve as a display for your valuables. A stylish storage solution for your jewelry and surprising in its form. Ting was born of a collaboration between the French designer Christophe Gaubert and Taiwanese interior designer Hueiting Chang.
Laure Kasiers presents here its creation called 'Tipi', composed of several modular cushions with ties allowing the assembly of various pieces of both conventional and unconventional furniture forms. The possibilities are endless! This modular system, offering a variety of combinations for your home, is easy to use but also fun, adapting to your needs in a blink of an eye. Perfect for the arrival of surprise guests or to entertain your children and their friends with.
And so, with a collection of products, like this, one could easily transform the look of their interior and maybe even its style all together!