Sweet dreams are made of these! 11 amazing beds

When it comes to the bedroom, there is no piece of furniture more crucial and important than the bed. Not only does it provide sleeping quarters with a comfortable place to rest, relax and unwind, but it is also the central focal point for the space. So how does one know what type and style of bed to choose?

These days there are numerous options when it comes to picking a sleeping surface. Choosing the best mattress for your particular circumstances is essential, as well as the overall style and design of the bed and headboard.

To give you a little inspiration and get you on the path to bedroom bliss, we’ve gathered 11 of our favourite beds. Read on for some ideas and gorgeous examples to update your dwelling in style!