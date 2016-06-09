Your browser is out-of-date.

Sweet dreams are made of these! 11 amazing beds

Mobiliario juvenil , Sofás Camas Cruces Sofás Camas Cruces Modern nursery/kids room
When it comes to the bedroom, there is no piece of furniture more crucial and important than the bed. Not only does it provide sleeping quarters with a comfortable place to rest, relax and unwind, but it is also the central focal point for the space. So how does one know what type and style of bed to choose?

These days there are numerous options when it comes to picking a sleeping surface. Choosing the best mattress for your particular circumstances is essential, as well as the overall style and design of the bed and headboard.

To give you a little inspiration and get you on the path to bedroom bliss, we’ve gathered 11 of our favourite beds. Read on for some ideas and gorgeous examples to update your dwelling in style!

1. Segregation and privacy

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style bedroom
For those living in smaller or compact homes, this bed is the perfect solution to a lack of privacy. Here the space is welcoming and cosy, while brilliantly segregated from the other living areas.

2. Sumptuous and swank

Camelia Divan Button & Sprung BedroomBeds & headboards
Nothing says 'incredible bed' like sumptuously upholstered headboards, luxury textiles, and an abundance of throw cushions. 

If you need help bringing together the different elements of your sleeping space, chat to an interior designer or decorator via the homify website, and get some expert advice.

3. Unique hanging beds

Wiszące łóżko Imperial Couch, Hanging beds Hanging beds BedroomBeds & headboards
If your bedroom is lacking something, why not employ a hanging bed to impart that extra element of attention-grabbing style? Offering built-in side lamps and plenty of space to sleep comfortably, this bed is truly unforgettable.

4. Fabulous futon

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs
Sometimes simplicity is the key to a well-designed and interesting interior space. If you are partial to minimalist bedrooms, consider a futon such as this example from Allnatura, and keep your sleeping quarters uncomplicated and uncluttered.

5. Indoor camping

Mobiliario juvenil , Sofás Camas Cruces Sofás Camas Cruces Modern nursery/kids room
It's a tent… It's a bed… It's an all-in-one bunk and play space! When looking at incredible beds, we couldn't forget some of the more fabulous children's furniture that we come across. This cubby-esque kids' indoor tent is perfect as a play area, with a cosy bunk bed on top.

6. Modular and magnificent

Quintana 4598, IR arquitectura IR arquitectura Modern style bedroom Wood White
Designed by IR Arquitectura, this modular sleeping space makes the most of its situation to offer the occupant an oversized bed, ample storage, and plenty of cosy vibes.

7. Rustic, industrial style

Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bedroom
From Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc comes this rustic, uncomplicated bedroom. Wonderfully oozing charm and charisma, the space exudes raw and rustic features, but keeps things simple by incorporating thoughtfully considered accoutrements.

8. Chalet chic

Casa Folha, Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Tropical style bedroom
Nothing says romance and passion like a chalet bedroom! This timber-clad room focuses all eyes on the incredible bed, which sits on a platform of polished timber and entices its guests with amber lighting and comfy throw cushions.

9. A bed on wheels

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Eclectic style bedroom
Who says a bed needs four legs? This intriguing and unique design from Specht Architects is original and eye-catching with an industrial eclecticism.

10. Repurposed pallets

homify Minimalist bedroom
Repurposing pallets is a great way to build a bed on a low budget, and with minimal materials required. This room is industrial, chic and surprisingly inviting with its overstuffed quilt and soft linen.

11. Round and radical

House 1, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Country style bedroom
The penultimate bed on our list is this gorgeous round number from Opera S.R.L. Replete with enough space to read, relax, or cuddle that special someone, this bed dismantles that long-held belief that a sleeping surface needs a rectangular form or traditional shape.

12. Oriental opulence

Un Oasis de Vivienda: Casa para Parejas Jóvenes con Psicina, Arte y más , FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design Asian style bedroom
For our final bed we are taking a look at another futon that oozes style, class and perfectly regal refinement. Colourful and elegant, we love the different elements that bring this room together.

What did you think of these luxurious and opulent beds? If you'd like to see more, check out: Stylish ideas for beds and bookshelves

A modern lakeside cabin
Which is your favourite of these bed designs? Do you have an unusual sleeping place? Let us know below!

