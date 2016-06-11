Your browser is out-of-date.

7 essential components of Hong Kong interior design

Well of Light, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern bathroom
When we decide to redesign or remodel our homes, it is exceptionally crucial that we refurbish in a way that complements the surrounding characteristics and atmosphere of our home’s location. For instance, when designing a coastal home, emphasis is often on maximising sea views, or evoking a relaxed ambience. When designing a modern Hong Kong interior, we need to look at certain essentials, to truly create a dwelling that is versatile, practical and ultimately comfortable.

To help you decorate and design your abode, we have collated 7 essential components that we believe make modern Hong Kong homes stand out from rest. Read on below for some neat tips and tricks that are sure to help your property attract attention and feel superb!

1. Make the most of the view

BI's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist bedroom
One thing Hong Kong is known for is its fabulously tall and imposing skyscrapers. For this reason most residents benefit from some fairly outstanding views of the surrounding city and the impressive bay below. Whether you are on the top floor, or simply have a small studio somewhere in the middle of a large skyscraper, you will want to ensure you make the most of your view!

If you need help in achieving your desired apartment or home style, chat to a professional and obtain some expert advice!

2. Employ chic furniture

Casa BT, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern style bedroom
Chic, stylish and on-trend furniture is essential for ensuring your Hong Kong home is sophisticated and urbane. Look for the latest in designer styles, and work with space saving modular pieces if your dwelling is compact.

3. Incorporate a home office

Discovery Primea | Manila, Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Modern style bedroom Table,Building,Furniture,Property,Chair,Cabinetry,Wood,Shelving,Writing desk,Desk
Nearly everyone needs a home office these days. Whether you like to get a little extra work completed before the coming work day, or simply enjoy surfing the internet, you must have a good (neat, tidy and ordered) workspace.

4. Work with compact spaces

homify Minimalist bedroom
Hong Kong real estate is one of the most expensive in the world, and for this reason most homes are compact and relatively minute. If you are redesigning, remodelling or refurbishing a Hong Kong residence, chances are it is small.

Work with these compact interior areas by looking for space saving furniture, versatile room setups, and multi-purpose home accoutrements.

5. Create a space for relaxation

Well of Light, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern bathroom
Not only is Hong Kong compact, it is also bustling, frenetic and frantic. Calm your senses with an interior area of your home that maximises restfulness and relaxation.

This might come in the form of a luxury bathroom, which can offer more than simply a place to wash oneself. Here the bathroom is a getaway, and an opulent retreat from the hectic ambience of the city beyond.

6. Ensure you have an area for entertaining

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern living room
Hong Kongers love to entertain, which is why an interior must have a suitable space to host friends, family and guests.

Think open-plan living areas, welcoming entrances, and large chef’s kitchens. Additionally, balconies and roof terraces are in high demand, offering a living area outside of the home’s four walls.

7. Go neutral with your colour scheme

Discovery Bay Flat, HK, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. Modern living room Bookcase,Picture frame,Furniture,Couch,Shelf,Publication,Book,Shelving,Lighting,Television
The city is bright, lively and energetic, but inside residents’ homes the desired atmosphere is neutral and sleek.

Go for a colour scheme of white, cream, or another muted hue, and punctuate it with bold contrasts and eye-catching features.

Did this Ideabook help you with a few tips and tricks for your Hong Kong interior? If you need more ideas or inspiration, check out: Fairy-tale interior inspiration

An open and light family apartment
What do you love about Hong Kong architecture and design? Let us know by leaving a comment below!

