Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 effortless ways to beautify your bedroom

press profile homify press profile homify
Eaton Square: Belgravia, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Do you desire a dreamy slumber zone? Perhaps you're looking to create a romantic wonderland of relaxation and restfulness? Whatever the desire might be behind your bedroom update, we've got you covered with our 9 easy ways to beautify your sleeping quarters.

The bedroom is undeniably one of the most intimate spaces within a home, and we often use our bedroom as a place of relaxation, as well its more perfunctory use: for sleeping. Adding luxurious and lavish items can create a domestic area that is personalised and full of charm, while evoking a whimsical and free-flowing aura.

If you would like to learn more, check out the examples below, and remodel your bedroom with opulent design nous, and a sense of indulgence.

1. Rethink the area at the end of your bed

Master Bedroom Roselind Wilson Design Modern style bedroom luxury bedroom,cushions,chaise lounge,dressing table,curtain,carpet,pillar,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Master Bedroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

The end of the bed is often neglected and disused. To beautify your space, why not add a chaise longue, a heritage trunk, or a gorgeous upholstered bench seat?

2. Choose luxury furniture

OPERA COLLECTION, OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist BedroomBeds & headboards
OGGIONI—The Storage Bed Specialist

OPERA COLLECTION

OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist
OGGIONI—The Storage Bed Specialist
OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist

One of the quickest and easiest ways to beautify your bedroom is with furniture. Think sumptuous bedding, upholstered headboards, luxe textiles, fabulous finishes, and impressive wall décor.

3. Add art above the bed

South Lane | Kennedy Town | Hong Kong, Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Modern style bedroom Property,Furniture,Comfort,Lifebuoy,Floor,Wood,Flooring,Wall,Building,Bed frame
Nelson W Design

South Lane | Kennedy Town | Hong Kong

Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

Art is synonymous with a well-designed and beautiful abode. Brighten your bedroom with a piece of your favourite artwork above the bed. It will create a focal point for the space and look effortlessly chic.

4. Invest in the best bed linen

homify Minimalist bedroom Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Have you owned your bed sheets since you left college? If the answer is yes (or if your linen is looking like it needs an upgrade), it is definitely time to invest in some new sheets.

If you need assistance with your bedroom design or decoration, get some advice from a professional via the homify website today!

5. Create a feature wall

Lisbon Blues, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern style bedroom
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

A feature wall can brighten and enhance a space effortlessly and stylishly. Consider wallpaper, wall murals, tattoos and stickers, as well as a fresh coat of paint to give your space some charm and personality.

6. Go sleek and clutter free

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Minimalist bedroom
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

Minimalism might be the key to your bedroom design woes. As they say, less is more, and in the bedroom this is definitely the case. Clear out your clutter and work towards uncomplicated and ordered sleeping quarters.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Enhance any potential views

BI's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist bedroom Building,Furniture,Comfort,Azure,Wood,Textile,Fixture,Lamp,Window,Flooring
arctitudesign

BI's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

A good view in a bedroom can instantly distract from any unfortunate design or décor. Make the most of your bedroom windows by dressing them stylishly, and ensuring furniture is positioned away from them, keeping them as the central focal point in the space.

8. Add a plant

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom Beige
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Plants instantly beautify any room they are added within. Look for varieties that suit the indoors, and watch your space instantly transform.

9. Employ hanging side lamps

LOFT IN MADRID 2013, BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN Modern style bedroom
BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN

BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN
BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN
BELEN FERRANDIZ INTERIOR DESIGN

Hanging lamps are a wonderful alternative to traditional side table lamps. To beautify your space elegantly and effortlessly hang these shades symmetrically from the ceiling above. Not only will they look great, they will save you space as well!

Did any of these examples get your creative design juices flowing? If you would like some more inspiration, check out: Turn your bedroom into a calming oasis

A home without style gets a spectacular revamp
Do you have any helpful tips for our readers? If you do and would like to contribute, leave a comment below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks