10 inspirational one-storey homes

Modern architecture is an art, a practice with its roots in imagination, and a love for aesthetics and form. When we think of architecturally-designed dwellings, we immediately picture impressive abodes, with an emphasis on contemporary features, luxury finishes, and a smart juxtaposition between external and internal spaces.

Today on homify we are paying homage to art and architecture, two elements that are inextricably linked, and utilised to create wonderful spaces in which we reside, rest and live. We have gathered 10 incredible one-storey homes that break the monotony of mass-produced housing, those that challenge, delight and impress. For some stylish domestic inspiration, check out the images below and start planning your new home today!