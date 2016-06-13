Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 inspirational one-storey homes

press profile homify press profile homify
The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Modern architecture is an art, a practice with its roots in imagination, and a love for aesthetics and form. When we think of architecturally-designed dwellings, we immediately picture impressive abodes, with an emphasis on contemporary features, luxury finishes, and a smart juxtaposition between external and internal spaces.

Today on homify we are paying homage to art and architecture, two elements that are inextricably linked, and utilised to create wonderful spaces in which we reside, rest and live. We have gathered 10 incredible one-storey homes that break the monotony of mass-produced housing, those that challenge, delight and impress. For some stylish domestic inspiration, check out the images below and start planning your new home today!

1. Modular one-storey retro style

El Refugio Inteligente, NOEM NOEM Modern houses
NOEM

NOEM
NOEM
NOEM

Elegant, retro, and bursting with chic style, this Noem-designed abode is everything you could possibly want from a modular home. Featuring timber cladding and large entertaining spaces, this is an unforgettable and chic one-storey abode.

2. Tradition and elegance

Casa de Campo en Pilar, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Country style houses
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

Oozing elegance and style, this gorgeous dwelling by Parrado Arquitectura is a brilliant example of how to create a refined and sensible, yet no less luxurious ambience. There is almost a castle-like grandeur to this spectacular home.

3. A calming oasis

Villa 3S, LOVE architecture and urbanism LOVE architecture and urbanism Minimalist kitchen White
LOVE architecture and urbanism

LOVE architecture and urbanism
LOVE architecture and urbanism
LOVE architecture and urbanism

From Love Architecture and Urbanism comes one of our all-time favourite homes. Set on a rolling hill, this one-storey dwelling proves you don’t need height to impress!

If you need help with your interior design, chat to a professional via the homify website, and get some expert advice.

4. The perfect faraway retreat

Two Bedroom Wee House - Caithness , The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style houses
The Wee House Company

Two Bedroom Wee House—Caithness

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

Feel like escaping to the UK’s idyllic countryside? We’ve got the perfect house for you! Designed by The Wee House Company, this micro home is perfect for clearing one’s head and filling your lungs with fresh coastal air.

5. A futuristic thatched cottage

WOONHUIS HOLTEN, Maas Architecten Maas Architecten Modern houses
Maas Architecten

Maas Architecten
Maas Architecten
Maas Architecten

Next up we take a peek at this one-storey home in The Netherlands. Designed by Maas Architecten, this impressive residence is a sleek juxtaposition between the heritage thatched cottage, and the new futuristic addition.

6. The perfect entertainer

매일매일이 캠핑같은 전남 광양주택, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern houses
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

Medium in size but large on style, this home is set up for the entertainer in your life. Designed by Home Style Toto in South Korea, the L-shaped property is replete with a host of 21st-century amenities. The simple exterior colour scheme works particularly well with the dwelling's surroundings.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The terrific transportable

PROTOTIPO DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR PREFABRICADA, CON JURGEN VAN WEERELD I KARIN GIESBERTS, DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Prefabricated home
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

Who says a small house can’t be big on personality? Compact in size, this DMP Arquitectura-designed residence is charming, characterful and loaded with charisma.

8. Clutter-free style

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern living room
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

Taking a look inside The Edge house by Boutique Modern, we love the uncomplicated style and seamless open-plan living spaces. The dwelling is modern, flexible and wonderfully designed to fit into its environmental surroundings.

9. Large and expansive

Eigentijdse bungalow, Lab32 architecten Lab32 architecten Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Lab32 architecten

Lab32 architecten
Lab32 architecten
Lab32 architecten

Single-storey homes needn’t be small or compact, as this design from Lab32 Architecten proves. This home is a mansion in size, with a range of architectural features that really help it stand out from the crowd. Its sleek and contemporary aesthetic render it a perfect example of modernist design.

10. A striking architectural home

HOUSE IN HAMAMATSU, 窪江建築設計事務所 窪江建築設計事務所 Modern houses
窪江建築設計事務所

窪江建築設計事務所
窪江建築設計事務所
窪江建築設計事務所

Last, but certainly not least, we are checking out a Hamamatsu-based single-storey residence from Kuboe Architect & Association. A true triumph of geotechnical design, this impressive house is subtle and sleek, with a hint of drama and vivacity.

Did you enjoy these one-storey homes? If you would like to continue perusing, check out: homify 360°: Ei-Home

9 effortless ways to beautify your bedroom
Which one-storey house is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks