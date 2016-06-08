9 breathtaking Asian interiors

Asian architecture and design has been enjoying a surge in popularity within the international community. Amongst the myriad themes and traditions that inform the Asian aesthetic, it is the serene, uncomplicated, natural aspects that have really caught the world's attention.

Nature has always been a big part of Asian design, so while green-friendly living and low-impact designs are often seen as modern catchwords, they actually reflect philosophical ideas that have been influencing Asian architects for hundreds of years.

But barely any of the homes on our list of 9 of the best Asian interiors are particularly traditional and many are palatial! In fact, most express the delightful fusion of Asian and Western design that make modern Asian interiors so captivating. So come with us to see just some of the best Asian interiors we could find…