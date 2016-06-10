Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 totally unique kitchens

April Kennedy April Kennedy
The Red 2 at Barceloneta, Castillo|martinez Castillo|martinez Mediterranean style houses
Loading admin actions …

The humble kitchen has the power to define the style of a home like no other room. But the hassle of installing permanent fixtures makes many people tend towards the conventional end of the style spectrum. This is very practical, but can get a little dull at times. So it is all the more exciting when we come across an adventurous kitchen design with a completely unique feel.

Today on homify we will present 11 of the most unique kitchens we have found. They range the full spectrum from the tiny to the decadent. All are totally bursting with individual personality. So come with us on a photo tour to check them out. There's sure to be something here you love…

1. Eclectic cabinets

Loft Turin, Simona Garufi Simona Garufi Industrial style kitchen
Simona Garufi

Simona Garufi
Simona Garufi
Simona Garufi

Kitchen cabinets don't always need to be fitted or permanent attachments. Look at the mobile units that make up the lower kitchen cabinet space here. This is a very flexible approach and one that epitomises the spirit of industrial decor.

2. A triangular kitchen

​HWA HUN - 자연이 점거한 작은성, IROJE KIMHYOMAN IROJE KIMHYOMAN Modern kitchen
IROJE KIMHYOMAN

IROJE KIMHYOMAN
IROJE KIMHYOMAN
IROJE KIMHYOMAN

This unusual room has triangular windows and an awesome triangular kitchen island. It is part of an octagonal home designed by Korean architect Iroje Kimhyoman.

3. Sunken silver kitchen

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern kitchen
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Magazine editorial—House in Sai Kung by Millimeter

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

This fabulous silver kitchen by Hong Kong designers Millimeter Interior has been sunk into the ground. It is enclosed in glass and has a wonderfully futuristic feel. 

4. Upcycled kitchen of many textures

Kitchenette homify Eclectic style kitchen
homify

Kitchenette

homify
homify
homify

There aren't any rules that say kitchen cabinets have to be totally uniform. This awesome little kitchen has been created with an eclectic collection of upcycled wood and cabinet doors. 

5. Sliding glass roof light

Kitchen with sliding rooflight to create open-air court Eldridge London Minimalist kitchen
Eldridge London

Kitchen with sliding rooflight to create open-air court

Eldridge London
Eldridge London
Eldridge London

This kitchen has a sliding glass roof light which is definitely more sophisticated than the average skylight. It has been created with a single sleek piece of glass designed for a flat roof. It adds the perfect combination of privacy and outdoor beauty to this kitchen. 

Racy red lacquer

Cozinha com churrasqueira ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda Modern kitchen
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda

Cozinha com churrasqueira

ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda

This modern kitchen has glossy finishes and a racy ambience. In a time where so many people opt for subtle white kitchen furnishings, this bright red colour scheme is only for the most daring.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Big and brassy

Sunny Isles - Florida - US, Infinity Spaces Infinity Spaces Modern kitchen
Infinity Spaces

Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces

Metallic decor and furnishings are hugely popular at the moment. Here we have a unique silver kitchen that manages to contain both a silver splashback and bold brass pendant lights. This is certainly a kitchen with individuality!

8. Unconventional monochrome

cocina BLACK AND WHITE, spazio kitchen spazio kitchen Modern bars & clubs Commercial Spaces
spazio kitchen

spazio kitchen
spazio kitchen
spazio kitchen

A black kitchen is a daring kitchen. The bold contrasts here add high drama and certainly give a more than a little contemporary spirit to this decor.

9. Tiny kitchen pod

10 Smart SQM, Tengbom Tengbom Houses
Tengbom

10 Smart SQM

Tengbom
Tengbom
Tengbom

Unique homes don't always need to be big. This tiny 10-square metre home has a perfectly usable wooden kitchenette with lots of curves and colour. It was designed for student housing and comes to us courtesy of Tengbom.

10. Bold contrasts

cuisine au design industriel et contemporain , LA CUISINE DANS LE BAIN SK CONCEPT LA CUISINE DANS LE BAIN SK CONCEPT Industrial style kitchen
LA CUISINE DANS LE BAIN SK CONCEPT

LA CUISINE DANS LE BAIN SK CONCEPT
LA CUISINE DANS LE BAIN SK CONCEPT
LA CUISINE DANS LE BAIN SK CONCEPT

We love this black kitchen because it manages to be striking without being overly quirky. Quite simply, it's a kitchen we could live with for some time. What really makes it special is the contrast between the all black kitchen cabinets and the yellow feature wall.

11. Tiny fire engine-red kitchen

The Red 2 at Barceloneta, Castillo|martinez Castillo|martinez Mediterranean style houses
Castillo|martinez

Castillo|martinez
Castillo|martinez
Castillo|martinez

Our final kitchen is yet another example of how a small kitchen can burst with style. The designers here have bravely embarked on a completely monochrome red colour scheme. This tiny kitchen is certainly full of fire! 

If you'd like to see more of the abode with the sunken silver kitchen we saw earlier, check out The Hong Kong home that has it all.

Suffering from mosquitoes? 6 ways to beat them!
Which of these unusual kitchens is your favourite? Let us know in the comments field below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks