11 totally unique kitchens

The humble kitchen has the power to define the style of a home like no other room. But the hassle of installing permanent fixtures makes many people tend towards the conventional end of the style spectrum. This is very practical, but can get a little dull at times. So it is all the more exciting when we come across an adventurous kitchen design with a completely unique feel.

Today on homify we will present 11 of the most unique kitchens we have found. They range the full spectrum from the tiny to the decadent. All are totally bursting with individual personality. So come with us on a photo tour to check them out. There's sure to be something here you love…