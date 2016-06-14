One of our guilty—not to mention time-consuming—pleasures is poring over decadent homes with jaw-dropping views. Nothing quite lifts a home into another stratosphere like the power of mother nature. After all, nature's designs are the greatest of them all!
Luckily, every now and then, we come across some real stunners. So today we are going to present 11 unique homes with breathtaking views. They come from the mountains of Mexico to the Asian tropics and alpine hills of Switzerland. So come with us on a global photo tour. We hope you love them as much as we do!
This Singaporean home has such a gorgeous internal courtyard and pool that we think it deserves inclusion here. It just goes to show that a great view can be created within the home, too.
This contemporary wooden holiday cabin has an earthy, homely feel. It also happens to enjoy utterly private lakeside views of the stunning Austrian region of Waldviertel. The surrounding area is popular for those who love skiing, skating, fishing and hiking.
Uluwatu House is a Singaporean home with an outdoor platform that defies gravity. Those who dare might enjoy sunbathing right on the edge of the protruding deck. It is sure to feel a little like floating in space!
Cooking would never be a chore again in a kitchen like this. Of course, it would have been an absolute crime to block out the views with an ordinary old splashback!
To enjoy the views at this home, all we need to do is look at the exterior! This utterly unique abode is set in a valley and covered in mirrors. It reflects the gorgeous mountain scenery of northern Italy and comes to us courtesy of Peter Pilcher Architecture.
This outdoor pool and unique entertaining area are part of a home located in San Pedro, Brazil. It's hard to believe, but this is just one of the many outdoor entertaining areas!
This swimming pool and deck are surrounded by the majestic Madre Oriental mountain range in northern Mexico. The home was designed by P+O Architects and enjoys an enviable amount of privacy alongside truly breathtaking views.
This unique Japanese home in the coastal city of Kagoshima has a large opening with a view of the surrounding sand dunes. But what really catches our attention is the lap pool. It runs alongside the entire length of the home and is totally serene.
This glittery modern home enjoys views of the Sunny Isles on the Florida coast. The home is so blessed in location that even the kitchen has stunning views. Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure the inhabitants make the most of those heavenly sunset vistas.
Villa Ronco is located in the southern Alps and overlooks Lake Maggiore. It has glossy black tiles that reflect the ever-changing light and colours of the spectacular view.
This villa doesn't just have stunning lakeside views, it is also located near the playground of the rich and famous. Yes, it's in Saint Moritz, Switzerland! Here the home's designers have cleverly chosen rich bottle green upholstery to match the majestic mountains beyond.
