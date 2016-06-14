Your browser is out-of-date.

11 unique homes with breathtaking views

April Kennedy April Kennedy
16 Cluny House , Guz Architects Guz Architects Houses
One of our guilty—not to mention time-consuming—pleasures is poring over decadent homes with jaw-dropping views. Nothing quite lifts a home into another stratosphere like the power of mother nature. After all, nature's designs are the greatest of them all!

Luckily, every now and then, we come across some real stunners. So today we are going to present 11 unique homes with breathtaking views. They come from the mountains of Mexico to the Asian tropics and alpine hills of Switzerland. So come with us on a global photo tour. We hope you love them as much as we do!

1. Exotic internal views

CLUNY HOUSE Guz Architects Houses
Guz Architects

CLUNY HOUSE

Guz Architects
Guz Architects
Guz Architects

This Singaporean home has such a gorgeous internal courtyard and pool that we think it deserves inclusion here. It just goes to show that a great view can be created within the home, too.

2. Lakeside Austrian cabin

Haus am Thurnberger Stausee, Backraum Architektur Backraum Architektur Modern houses Wood Black
Backraum Architektur

Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur

This contemporary wooden holiday cabin has an earthy, homely feel. It also happens to enjoy utterly private lakeside views of the stunning Austrian region of Waldviertel. The surrounding area is popular for those who love skiing, skating, fishing and hiking.

3. Gravity-defying views

ULUWATU HOUSE Guz Architects Balcony, Veranda and Terrace
Guz Architects

ULUWATU HOUSE

Guz Architects
Guz Architects
Guz Architects

Uluwatu House is a Singaporean home with an outdoor platform that defies gravity. Those who dare might enjoy sunbathing right on the edge of the protruding deck. It is sure to feel a little like floating in space!

4. A kitchen to die for…

Luxury Apartment Combination, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Minimalist kitchen Engineered Wood Grey
Andrew Mikhael Architect

Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect

Cooking would never be a chore again in a kitchen like this. Of course, it would have been an absolute crime to block out the views with an ordinary old splashback!

5. Glossy reflections

homify Minimalist houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

To enjoy the views at this home, all we need to do is look at the exterior! This utterly unique abode is set in a valley and covered in mirrors. It reflects the gorgeous mountain scenery of northern Italy and comes to us courtesy of Peter Pilcher Architecture.  

6. A Brazilian bathing experience

Sam Pedro - Guarujá - SP, Infinity Spaces Infinity Spaces Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Infinity Spaces

Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces

This outdoor pool and unique entertaining area are part of a home located in San Pedro, Brazil. It's hard to believe, but this is just one of the many outdoor entertaining areas!

7. Swimming pool with sweeping views

Narigua House , P+0 Arquitectura P+0 Arquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
P+0 Arquitectura

Narigua House

P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura

This swimming pool and deck are surrounded by the majestic Madre Oriental mountain range in northern Mexico. The home was designed by P+O Architects and enjoys an enviable amount of privacy alongside truly breathtaking views.

8. Unique Japanese seaside home

東シナ海を望む家, アトリエ環 建築設計事務所 アトリエ環 建築設計事務所 Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
アトリエ環 建築設計事務所

アトリエ環 建築設計事務所
アトリエ環 建築設計事務所
アトリエ環 建築設計事務所

This unique Japanese home in the coastal city of Kagoshima has a large opening with a view of the surrounding sand dunes. But what really catches our attention is the lap pool. It runs alongside the entire length of the home and is totally serene. 

9. A modern abode in Florida

Sunny Isles - Florida - US, Infinity Spaces Infinity Spaces Modern kitchen
Infinity Spaces

Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces

This glittery modern home enjoys views of the Sunny Isles on the Florida coast. The home is so blessed in location that even the kitchen has stunning views. Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure the inhabitants make the most of those heavenly sunset vistas.

10. Glossy Italian home in the Alps

Villa Ronco sopra Ascona, Aldo Rampazzi Studio di Architettura Aldo Rampazzi Studio di Architettura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Aldo Rampazzi Studio di Architettura

Aldo Rampazzi Studio di Architettura
Aldo Rampazzi Studio di Architettura
Aldo Rampazzi Studio di Architettura

Villa Ronco is located in the southern Alps and overlooks Lake Maggiore. It has glossy black tiles that reflect the ever-changing light and colours of the spectacular view.

11. Villa near Saint Moritz

Stunning lake-side views homify Windows & doors Window decoration
homify

Stunning lake-side views

homify
homify
homify

This villa doesn't just have stunning lakeside views, it is also located near the playground of the rich and famous. Yes, it's in Saint Moritz, Switzerland! Here the home's designers have cleverly chosen rich bottle green upholstery to match the majestic mountains beyond.

Hungry for more decadent inspiration? The modern home with an opulent soul is a great project you're bound to love!

Which of these decadent homes is your favourite? Let us know in the comments field below!

