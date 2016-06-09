A modern lakeside cabin

This modern cabin enjoys breathtaking natural views and has a simple yet stunning design. It is located in Austria and was built as a weekend escape for a young family from Vienna.

The home is perched on a steep hill and despite the rather simple layout, it covers a generous 75 square metres. It is common for European holiday cabins to be constructed of wood, and in this sense the home is no exception to the rule. It is entirely constructed of solid wood and has a facade made of blackened larch. But the cabin is hardly typical. The creators Backraum Architects have created a holiday cabin with a purely modern heart.

The area provides year-round entertainment, from fishing to ice skating and swimming. So the cabin was also fitted with under-floor heating and a wood stove. But before we give too much away, come with us on a photo tour to see all the lovely details…