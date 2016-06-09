A modern lakeside cabin

This modern cabin enjoys breathtaking natural views and has a simple yet stunning design. It is located in Austria and was built as a weekend escape for a young family from Vienna.
The home is perched on a steep hill and despite the rather simple layout, it covers a generous 75 square metres. It is common for European holiday cabins to be constructed of wood, and in this sense the home is no exception to the rule. It is entirely constructed of solid wood and has a facade made of blackened larch. But the cabin is hardly typical. The creators Backraum Architects have created a holiday cabin with a purely modern heart.
The area provides year-round entertainment, from fishing to ice skating and swimming. So the cabin was also fitted with under-floor heating and a wood stove. But before we give too much away, come with us on a photo tour to see all the lovely details…
The home is located in the stunning Austrian region of Waldviertel and the cabin has been orientated to take overlook a lake and advantage of all the location has to offer. The layout is contained and the outdoor areas have been kept to a minimum. This is a home that has been designed to minimise the impact on the natural surroundings. This is a common approach when it comes to European holiday cabins. They are often low key and allow the wildness of nature to remain dominant.
The cabin has a very simple decor with a modern rustic ambience. Fine, Scandinavian-style wooden furniture of varying designs gives the living room a casual, earthy feel. But it's the simple large window opening that really has our attention. Older cabins didn't have the luxury of triple glazing and modern cabins like this are increasingly designed to allow lots of light to penetrate the interior. This is a place to enjoy nature from inside and outside the home.
The cabin covers a generous 75 square metres, but this is sure to get a little cluttered with an entire family at times. The living room has been furnished with built-in wooden furniture to really make the most of every metre. The dining table is fairly narrow and built-in bookshelves take up very little space. Finally, we have a very narrow and compact wood fire creating a perfectly cosy little reading nook in the corner.
The cabin has very informal sleeping areas. There may be a master bedroom, but the other sleeping areas are open to makeshift bedding arrangements. But there's nothing miserly about the set up. Just check out the beautiful skylight windows. It's the perfect spot for a young child to enjoy a starry night and wonder at the wildness of nature.
The master bedroom has an incredible wall made entirely from glass. The space around the bed has been completely eliminated, and there is a simple beauty to this space. A set of wall mounted reading lights provide all the accessories you really need when it comes to simple cabin life. But as we will see in a moment, this space is certainly not bereft of comfort…
The master bedroom has just about the simplest bathtub in the bathroom design we have ever seen. A tiny wall-mounted wash-basin separates the two areas and a pale wooden colour palette defines the minimalist look.
A true holiday home is a place to enjoy the humble things in life. This tiny outdoor area has simple decor, but a quiet lakeside view. There is no decadence or drama about this tranquil space. Instead, it offers a richness of experience. After all, nothing else can quite slow one down like the soothing sound of a flowing river…
