10 ways tiles can transform your home

Great tiles add more than just colour to the home, they can also introduce new textures, provide waterproofing and create the potential for patterns and lines of infinite variety. Quite simply, tiles add an extra layer of gloss, comfort and sophistication to any decor.

But people are often wary of using tiles. Tiling a wall can get pricey and of course – styles change. So an adventurous pattern might seem all too permanent over time. It could even have a serious effect on the resale value of your home. But with some careful research and consideration, there's no reason to miss out on the subtle transformative power of tiles! Not yet convinced? Come with us to explore 11 ways tiles can transform the home…