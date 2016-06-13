A small bedroom can be just as snug, comfortable and functional as a large bedroom. In fact, the limited space may even turn out to be a benefit. After all, small rooms can easily be made cosy. But if you barely have room for a bed or are just tired of tripping over your belongings, then it's obviously time to start looking for new ways to maximise space in your boudoir.
Every room has unused space, and in a bedroom, this is particularly true. After all, we don't often need very high headspace where we sleep. Side tables are often an unnecessary extravagance too, and wall space is often left unutilised.
So come with us and explore 11 ways to maximise space in your bedroom. There are sure to be some tips that work for you!
If you have absolutely no room at all, look at hanging things from the ceiling. Just a simple hanging light like this can be totally stylish as well as 100% space efficient.
These beautiful bookshelves act as both side tables and storage areas. They also add all the decorative beauty you need in a small bedroom.
All-in-one bedroom units have come a long way from the bright, children's units of the past. These days they are swish and sophisticated. Just check out this bedroom and storage unit by designers Living Cube.
Less is always more in a small room. So if you have a deep window sill, use it as your side table or for storage. This valuable space will hold more than you think and can double up as an effective display area for your favourite possessions.
Look for ways to store items above and around the doorway. While single units are good, it's even better to build a floor-to-ceiling storage unit like this.
The wall space above the bed is often neglected. Don't just add a shelf or two, mount an entire storage unit like this. It's the perfect place to keep your books, cosmetics, electricals, or even clothes!
Embrace a little Zen and simplify your bedroom furniture completely. A free-standing bed frame takes up an awful lot of space in a small bedroom. Consider a simple floor base like the one pictured here.
We all start decorating with the best intentions, but over time clutter tends to accumulate. Streamline the layout of the bedroom into one or two masses and push them up against the walls.
If your bedroom is small, there's a good chance that you're scratching around for storage space in other parts of the home too. If you have a spare chair that is only used when visitors come around, use it for your nightstand.
This seriously tiny and lush bedroom has nothing but a bed and some reading lamps. In a small bedroom like this, all you need to do it mount them on the wall. There will be no bulky stand or trailing cables adding clutter to your space.
Last but not least, we have a bedroom that combines a bunch of these tips with a slight twist! It has wall-mounted reading lamps and side tables that have been incorporated into huge storage units.
