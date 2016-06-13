Your browser is out-of-date.

11 ways to maximise space in your bedroom

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Wee House Interior, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style houses
A small bedroom can be just as snug, comfortable and functional as a large bedroom. In fact, the limited space may even turn out to be a benefit. After all, small rooms can easily be made cosy. But if you barely have room for a bed or are just tired of tripping over your belongings, then it's obviously time to start looking for new ways to maximise space in your boudoir.

Every room has unused space, and in a bedroom, this is particularly true. After all, we don't often need very high headspace where we sleep. Side tables are often an unnecessary extravagance too, and wall space is often left unutilised.

So come with us and explore 11 ways to maximise space in your bedroom. There are sure to be some tips that work for you!

1. Save space with hanging lights

PROJEKT WNĘTRZA W WARSZAWIE / 2, PASS architekci PASS architekci Scandinavian style bedroom
PASS architekci

PASS architekci
PASS architekci
PASS architekci

If you have absolutely no room at all, look at hanging things from the ceiling. Just a simple hanging light like this can be totally stylish as well as 100% space efficient.

2. Install bookshelves instead of bedside tables

Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bedroom
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Truckee Residence

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

These beautiful bookshelves act as both side tables and storage areas. They also add all the decorative beauty you need in a small bedroom.

3. Smart bedroom furniture units

The Living Cube, Till Könneker Till Könneker Living roomStorage
Till Könneker

Till Könneker
Till Könneker
Till Könneker

All-in-one bedroom units have come a long way from the bright, children's units of the past. These days they are swish and sophisticated. Just check out this bedroom and storage unit by designers Living Cube. 

4. A deep window sill can do double duty

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Less is always more in a small room. So if you have a deep window sill, use it as your side table or for storage. This valuable space will hold more than you think and can double up as an effective display area for your favourite possessions.

5. Build up the doorway with storage

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Look for ways to store items above and around the doorway. While single units are good, it's even better to build a floor-to-ceiling storage unit like this.

6. Build storage into the bedhead

THE LIVIA homify Modern style bedroom
homify

THE LIVIA

homify
homify
homify

The wall space above the bed is often neglected. Don't just add a shelf or two, mount an entire storage unit like this. It's the perfect place to keep your books, cosmetics, electricals, or even clothes!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Forget the bedframe

Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong, Zip Interiors Ltd Zip Interiors Ltd studio flat,open plan,home,cozy home,minimal,black and white
Zip Interiors Ltd

Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong

Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd

Embrace a little Zen and simplify your bedroom furniture completely. A free-standing bed frame takes up an awful lot of space in a small bedroom. Consider a simple floor base like the one pictured here.

8. Streamline the layout

THE LIVIA homify Modern style bedroom
homify

THE LIVIA

homify
homify
homify

We all start decorating with the best intentions, but over time clutter tends to accumulate. Streamline the layout of the bedroom into one or two masses and push them up against the walls. 

9. Use a spare chair for a nightstand

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

If your bedroom is small, there's a good chance that you're scratching around for storage space in other parts of the home too. If you have a spare chair that is only used when visitors come around, use it for your nightstand. 

10. Wall-mounted reading lamps

Haus am Thurnberger Stausee, Backraum Architektur Backraum Architektur Modern style bedroom
Backraum Architektur

Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur

This seriously tiny and lush bedroom has nothing but a bed and some reading lamps. In a small bedroom like this, all you need to do it mount them on the wall. There will be no bulky stand or trailing cables adding clutter to your space.

11. Side cupboards

Wee House Interior The Wee House Company Classic style houses
The Wee House Company

Wee House Interior

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

Last but not least, we have a bedroom that combines a bunch of these tips with a slight twist! It has wall-mounted reading lamps and side tables that have been incorporated into huge storage units.

For a little more bedroom inspiration, check out Sweet dreams are made of these! 11 amazing beds.

From rags to riches: an apartment's luxurious makeover
Which of these small bedroom solutions is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

