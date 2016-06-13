A small bedroom can be just as snug, comfortable and functional as a large bedroom. In fact, the limited space may even turn out to be a benefit. After all, small rooms can easily be made cosy. But if you barely have room for a bed or are just tired of tripping over your belongings, then it's obviously time to start looking for new ways to maximise space in your boudoir.

Every room has unused space, and in a bedroom, this is particularly true. After all, we don't often need very high headspace where we sleep. Side tables are often an unnecessary extravagance too, and wall space is often left unutilised.

So come with us and explore 11 ways to maximise space in your bedroom. There are sure to be some tips that work for you!