Suffering from mosquitoes? 6 ways to beat them!

Living in Hong Kong's monsoon-influenced, humid and subtropical climate, mosquitoes are commonplace. During the cooler seasons we notice a drop in their numbers, but as most Hong Kongers will attest, summer is a volatile, mosquito-filled experience. These days, due to climatic factors, we are faced with more and more of the little pests. In our country, mosquitoes are fortunately fairly harmless, however, they can sometimes carry dangerous diseases. Even though these diseases are very rare in Hong Kong, there have been a few cases of dengue fever and Japanese encephalitis, and for this reason it pays to be away and discourage mosquitoes from entering your home.

So what can you do to prevent mosquitoes? The most important tip we can offer to fight mosquitoes is actually to make sure they stay outside. Sure, this is definitely easier said than done, as these pesky insects always seem to find a way to sneak and slink into our homes. To keep your abode mosquito-free, we've collated 6 helpful tips that are sure to reduce their numbers and ensure your dwelling is comfortable and insect-free.