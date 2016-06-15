7 must-have characteristics for a stylish home

Style can be a difficult concept to grasp. Not only is it relatively intangible, but it varies with different individual tastes, preferences and trends. However, sometimes you simply wander into a home and it feels good. What exactly could be creating this feeling in some homes, and not in others? Essentially there are certain rules to follow — interior design tools that professionals and those in the know utilise to build a strong, pleasing and functional aesthetic. These fundamentals can guide you in creating an interior that follows its intended purpose, as well as creating desired ambiences and atmospheres.
Putting together a good interior is very much like dressing yourself in a stylish outfit. Each element needs to work with the previous one, as well as create an overall design that suits your style and your occasion. Today on homify we are going to take some of the guesswork out of your next home remodel, by presenting you with the 7 essential characteristics and essentials to create a stylish dwelling. If you would like to know more, check out the examples below, and redesign your abode with confidence and flair.
First up we are looking at patterns and movement. It is important to create a sense of movement within your internal spaces, as this leads to a feeling of life and energy within the home. Movement can be created in many different ways, from a vibrant and engaging artwork, to simple patterned tiles.
Creating a focal point inside a room is a sure-fire way to offer interest within your space. Look for large windows that might offer impressive views, or a fireplace with a mantel that you can decorate to attract attention. If your room is missing an architectural focal point, create one of your own with a statement piece of furniture or an attention-grabbing light fitting.
Contrast helps a room to develop depth, and there is no easier way to do this than with two opposing hues. Take some cues from this bedroom space that has utilised dark robes, with exposed brick walls, sheer curtains, and eye-catching bed linen.
Symmetry helps a room to feel composed, well adjusted and even. Create this in your room by employing furniture and features that work on either side of the space, and complement or match each other. This is particularly easy to achieve in a living room or bedroom, where you can install side tables with lamps on either side of the main piece of furniture.
Balance within an interior space works alongside symmetry, but instead bucks the trend and offers interest and contrast. It essentially means that if you change something within one area of the room, you balance it on the other side. The different sections and volumes in the space must add up to a whole, to create an area that feels stable and equalised.
This example shows a well-balanced room where one side of the space features a large fireplace and wall, while the other is a lower seating area. Unsymmetrical and lopsided, this room still feels well put together as each element is in harmony with the other.
Negative space is concerned with keeping areas of a room empty in order to create an ambience and mood. The old mantra of ‘less is more’ comes into play, meaning you should be wary of adding too many accessories or pieces of furniture, and instead keep sections of the room empty to allow a sense of spaciousness to infiltrate the area.
Finally, and most importantly, one must attempt to create unity with the design. This speaks to the overall aesthetic within the space, ensuring that each element and feature works in a harmonious way with the next. The interior should feel well constructed, thoughtful, and offer a welcoming and hospitable ambience. A united room is one that serenely accepts the occupant, and enhances the overall design or scheme.
We hope that our 7 tips help you to create a brilliant interior space in your dwelling!