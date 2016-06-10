From shabby to chic: a drab apartment finds its style

The city of Sapporo in Japan is well known for its mountainous surroundings, skiing, beer, and yearly snow festival where massive ice sculptures are created. It’s a city where modern architecture, design and décor are reinventing themselves even in tiny apartments. So today, we are going to witness the brilliant transformation of a drab and dingy old apartment in Sapporo, which was executed by the visionary team at Isshiki Reiji Architects. The new abode is simple, airy and stunningly bright, and a place where space has been utilized wonderfully. Minimalism has been embraced— but with style! So let’s take a closer look at the renovation now…
Prior to the makeover, the apartment was deprived of sufficient sunlight or artificial lights. The old chandelier and lamps didn’t help matters, while the dull wallpaper needed to go. From this vantage point, you can also see how the rooms looked dark and lined with space consuming shelves. The floor lacked warmth and beauty.
With pristine white walls and modish wooden flooring, the new living area is a visual and sensual delight. Wood lines the feature wall too, which houses the sleek entertainment unit. A slim wall-mounted TV console, a compact and smart wooden bureau, a dainty standalone lamp, potted plants and a couple of quirky rugs accompany the comfy sofa here. Large windows allow sunshine to flood the room lavishly, and lend a cheerful and expansive feel.
In the evenings, the tall white lamp comes to life along with some pendant lights, to engulf the space in a cosy and reassuring glow. The elegant grey of the sofa complements the wooden elements of the room, as well as the artwork at the far end. Observe how a slice of wall has been lopped off between the kitchen and the living space to lend a more open and integrated feel.
The simple but smart dining table is positioned near the large window, so that it gets ample illumination during the day. A pair of contemporary pendant lights also helps. The dining area overlooks a quaint fireplace and a slim niche used for displaying knick-knacks.
Remember the cumbersome shelves you roughly saw in one of the private rooms in the first image? They were done away with during the renovation. And now, sleek and minimalistic rails provide all the organization solutions needed.
The bathroom in the revamped apartment is no doubt compact, but it's super smart too. Wooden panelling has been cleverly utilised to let in sunlight for a well-ventilated look in the bathroom. A bright bulb supports this idea too. A very slim shelf for toiletries and a handy toilet roll flank the modish WC for a hassle-free experience.
So as you see, intelligent designs, simple touches, and love for natural elements magically changed the entire aura of this small apartment!