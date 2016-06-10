From shabby to chic: a drab apartment finds its style

The bathroom in the revamped apartment is no doubt compact, but it's super smart too. Wooden panelling has been cleverly utilised to let in sunlight for a well-ventilated look in the bathroom. A bright bulb supports this idea too. A very slim shelf for toiletries and a handy toilet roll flank the modish WC for a hassle-free experience.

So as you see, intelligent designs, simple touches, and love for natural elements magically changed the entire aura of this small apartment!