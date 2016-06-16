There's no doubt about it; when it comes to luxury interiors and opulent fixtures, a well-designed home almost always boasts a stylish walk-in wardrobe. Since Carrie Bradshaw wowed us with her awe-inspiring dressing room, we have all coveted and lusted after an idyllic robe to call our own. Whether your aesthetic sensibilities fancy something compact and practical, or you have a penchant for all things lavish and extravagant, a walk-in robe is always an appealing domestic appurtenance.

So what better way to celebrate a Thursday than by taking a look at 10 incredible walk-in wardrobes and dressing rooms? Paying homage to all things luxurious, we've gathered our favourite storage spots that are sure to transform your home from dull or drab to fabulous. Feed your desire for a neat, tidy and expansive wardrobe by checking out the gorgeous examples below!