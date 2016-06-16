There's no doubt about it; when it comes to luxury interiors and opulent fixtures, a well-designed home almost always boasts a stylish walk-in wardrobe. Since Carrie Bradshaw wowed us with her awe-inspiring dressing room, we have all coveted and lusted after an idyllic robe to call our own. Whether your aesthetic sensibilities fancy something compact and practical, or you have a penchant for all things lavish and extravagant, a walk-in robe is always an appealing domestic appurtenance.
So what better way to celebrate a Thursday than by taking a look at 10 incredible walk-in wardrobes and dressing rooms? Paying homage to all things luxurious, we've gathered our favourite storage spots that are sure to transform your home from dull or drab to fabulous. Feed your desire for a neat, tidy and expansive wardrobe by checking out the gorgeous examples below!
This wonderful dressing room by Art-I-Chok is beautifully designed to accommodate a large volume of clothing and accessories. In the centre of this space we see the table, which houses many drawers to organise all of those small and easily lost accoutrements.
Nothing says elegance and majesty like timber panelling in a dark mahogany hue. This room from Bravo London is truly spectacular and would suit a regal gentleman, or a queenly lady.
If you need assistance in building, designing, or planning your walk-in wardrobe, chat to a professional via the homify website and get your project completed with care and confidence.
Now this is a space that would truly have Carrie Bradshaw talking! Replete with backlit shelves, and a giant shoe cupboard, this is definitely one dressing room you are unlikely to tire of in a hurry.
For something a little different, why not look to vintage goods to provide your dressing room with a little chic style and individuality? This wonderful clothes storage system boasts a large open space, with plenty of original creations that add a sense of uniqueness to the room. We adore the gold-plated mirror, which forms a central eye-catching focal point, and works beautifully with the crystal chandelier.
Dressing rooms are often hidden from the main bedroom area, but not this design. Here the walk-in robe is a feature of the space, and works beautifully with a dark timber-clad ceiling, and glazed doors to create a brilliantly inviting and elegant space.
When you have a space set aside for clothing and storage, it is often a good idea to utilise every centimetre in order to maximise your organisation and efficiency. This room by Sweet Home Design features built-in joinery from the floor to the ceiling, adding a sense of grandeur and majesty to the space, as well as practical cupboards for storing all of your accessories.
Next up we have a spectacular space designed by Camila Chalon Arquitetura. The highlight for this space has to be the incredible combination of the upholstered armchair, with the expansive dressing table at the end of the room!
Simple and stylish is the mantra that this design achieves. The room works with a Zen minimalism aesthetic, which helps ensure the interior is clutter free, and perfect for those who enjoy tidy and organised spaces.
In many of these dressing rooms that we have seen, the space is more than simply an area to store clothes; they are perfect spaces to gather with friends and discuss latest purchases, areas to relax and unwind, as well as prepare for a big event. This room is the epitome of this mantra, as it boasts a comfortable and luxurious aura, with plenty of room for guests and friends.
The serene ambience of the space helps the overall atmosphere to ooze a sense of hospitality, and the gorgeous dressing table at the end of the room is the height of fairy tale sophistication.
For the last walk-in wardrobe on our list we are going to take a look at something a bit different. Here the robe is split into rows, with large shelving that works to create a library-esque setup. Mirrors have been installed at the end of each shelf, ensuring there is plenty of room to try on outfits and prepare for the day in style!
We hope you enjoyed these luxury walk-in wardrobes! If you would like to continue reading, we recommend checking out: 9 effortless ways to beautify your bedroom