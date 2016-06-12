A private home of quirky luxury

Family is a central tenet in most households. Cooking is often a shared experience, with every family member contributing to the creation of a socially engaging atmosphere and ambience. For this reason, it is important that a dwelling accommodates the needs and desires of a 21st-century family. This might include open-plan living spaces, comfortable yet functional kitchens, and versatile layouts.
Today's project covers all bases and presents a gorgeously contemporary family home that is both sophisticated and on-trend. Designed by Mariangel Coghlan and situated in Mexico, this large freestanding dwelling is a lovely mix of essential amenities and luxurious eye-catching features.
Glamorous, attention grabbing and utterly indulgent, this property ticks all of our boxes. If you would like to take a tour inside, check out the images below!
As we approach the front of the home we are confronted with a rather frigid and imposing façade. The house is decorated and designed in a mix of monochromatic tones, with white and grey forming the main colour scheme. Dark charcoal features, seen in the entrance gate and garage door, add contrast to the property, which maintains a high level of privacy and segregation from the rest of the street.
Natural stone surrounds the residence, and a range of bright green foliage has been planted against the white wall to bring liveliness and energy to the exterior ambience of the abode.
Behind the front fence we see the verdant array of tropical plants that inject the area with a rich sense of life and vivacity. However the atmosphere is relaxing and restful, feeling more like a sumptuous retreat than a family home.
The area is decorated with a comfortable double seat, plenty of bright blooms, and exudes an ambience of unbelievable hospitality and sophistication.
Moving inside the home we are able to see the hotel-esque interior that oozes comfort and style. The furniture that has been chosen is high quality and helps bring a refined usability to the space. A standout feature is undeniably the large wall art, which sits upon the wall and pulls the room’s colour scheme together.
Architecturally, the design of the space is perfect for family living, but equally suited to lavish entertaining with friends and family. The balustrade free staircase is a highlight, adding to the overall sense of movement and openness within the house.
Double height spaces inject an airy and light aura within the main family spaces of the home. Here abundant glazing is employed to open up the internal areas and ensure the large room is inviting and usable.
Stunningly light and airy, the engagement of diverse architectural silhouettes and forms helps generate an exhilarating chemistry among shadows, which works as a frequently shifting artwork.
Ideal for a little after-dinner entertainment, the baby grand piano is perfectly situated in the corner of the room for occupants to listen or play. As a further bonus, the double height space has a corner library situated as a mezzanine walkway. This is flawlessly considered for a little light afternoon reading, and makes wonderful use of the large open space.
If you would like to create an interesting or unique interior, consult an architect and get some expert advice via the homify website.
This is no ordinary kitchen! Quite the contrary, this is an eat-in chef’s cooking space that brings together socialising and dining in one area.
Spacious, modern and fabulously decorated in the highest quality fittings and fixtures, this is a real hub of the home, and a notable inclusion to the design.
For comfort and elegance, you cannot look past this cosy home theatre and family room. Designed to suit a variety of different uses, this room could be used for children who want to watch a film, or perhaps adults seeking a cosy retreat from the main living zones.
The exposed timber beam ceiling is a real highlight, again enriching the room with an earthy grounded feeling, providing a calm, restfulness and relaxing aesthetic.
Inspirational, professional and ultra stylish, this home office is perfectly set up for those who like to possess an at-home workspace. Immaculately planned, with modern furniture and classic detailing, this is a beautifully designed area of the home that is sure to impress and delight
For our last peek at this dwelling before ending our tour, we head back outside. From this vantage we can see that this is definitely a house of individuals who enjoy entertaining. The large and expansive terrace is magnificently positioned against the lawn garden, which works to soften the stone tiling.
Large sliding doors bring natural illumination inside, but also offer the ability to open up the wall of glass, allowing the outdoors, ‘indoors’.
We hope you enjoyed this house tour as much as we did! If you would like to read more, check out: The Inviting Artistic Villa