A private home of quirky luxury

Family is a central tenet in most households. Cooking is often a shared experience, with every family member contributing to the creation of a socially engaging atmosphere and ambience. For this reason, it is important that a dwelling accommodates the needs and desires of a 21st-century family. This might include open-plan living spaces, comfortable yet functional kitchens, and versatile layouts.

Today's project covers all bases and presents a gorgeously contemporary family home that is both sophisticated and on-trend. Designed by Mariangel Coghlan and situated in Mexico, this large freestanding dwelling is a lovely mix of essential amenities and luxurious eye-catching features.

Glamorous, attention grabbing and utterly indulgent, this property ticks all of our boxes. If you would like to take a tour inside, check out the images below!