An open and light family apartment

Today on homify we will be exploring an open-plan apartment with a very clever and characterful separation of living spaces. This is a great apartment to explore if you're looking for ideas on building internal walls and how to make the most of every inch in a city apartment.

But the apartment has more than just a clever layout. The decor has lots of textures and variety of bright, eclectic furnishings. This adds a lively, youthful ambience that is sure to appeal to many of our readers. Finally, the apartment comes to us courtesy of Korean interior designers and decorators Baomida. Come with us on a photo tour to see more…