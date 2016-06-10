8 creative ways to add colour to your home

It's that time of year again! The Hong Kong waterfront is bursting with life, colour and jubilant crowds. With its origins dating back centuries, Tuen Ng Festival has become truly ingrained in Hong Kong summer culture. So what better way to celebrate a wonderful weekend than by adding some zest to your home? Here we've collated our favourite easy ways to introduce colour to your abode, from the subtle to the wildly bold. So round up your friends, grab some Zongzi and get inspired to paint the town—and your home—red! Or any other colour you like, of course… Enjoy!