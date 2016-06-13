From rags to riches: an apartment's luxurious makeover

The home is now an urban oasis surrounded by glass doors as well as greenery and pleasant sit-outs. A lush green wall beautifies the outdoor extension of the living area, and exudes a rejuvenating look and feel. A simple glass table and a couple of arty black chairs provide seating and the scope to unwind in the lap of nature.

This home has been furnished with minimalistic yet modish elements, in terms of both design and decor. The colours, textures and materials used make this a noteworthy makeover which celebrates openness, airiness and individuality.