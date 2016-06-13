From rags to riches: an apartment's luxurious makeover

Today we're in a city that overlooks the stunning blue waters of the Caribbean and is dotted with breathtaking contemporary structures. Maracay in north-central Venezuela is a bustling urban melting pot where traditions still receive due reverence. But this remodelled abode, which was once a bare, boring shell, is now a futuristic and modern delight. Complementi Centro Decorativo, a supplier of furniture and accessories in Maracay, brought interesting colours and textures together in this apartment, infusing it with a subtly lavish charm and style. Vibrant artworks and the incorporation of natural beauty worked wonders too, with comfort and simplicity the key elements of this gorgeously successful facelift. Take a tour with us to see the results and to get some inspiration for your home!
The main hall of this home was a dull and lifeless space which lay completely unfurnished. The plain white walls stood in utter boredom with mundane floors which needed a serious lift. But the spacious room acted as a canvas for more beautiful things to happen…
A serious wow effect now graces the living room thanks to the vision of the designers. One end of the room, which previously held a plain white wall in an alcove, has now been painted slate grey and stands out as one of the best designer features of the space. The white couches are expansive, modern and uncluttered without needless flourishes. The low and smooth coffee table makes the space look even more open as pretty bric-a-brac lines its surface. The artworks add colour as the lighting creates a gallery-like look in this inspiring space.
The dining table is now tucked away behind the couch of the living space, and is a simple glass and wooden affair. A shelf and mirror with two modern sconces have been installed on the slate-hued wall to add an interesting décor detail to the space. Storage needs have been artfully taken care of with drawers which slide out from the dark wall when needed, and blend in seamlessly when not in use. The overall look is a neat one steeped in simple pleasures.
The neat and expansive kitchen has been positioned at one end of this empty hall, and it's a vision in sleek and classic industrial design. A classic contoured chair sits in a corner, while stone and wooden textures line the space with dramatic lighting. The varied hues of gold, olive green and red are used as undertones, which can be observed as light glints off the surfaces. The textures and the play of lighting make this a visually enchanting space.
This part of the kitchen boasts a distinct burgundy hue embedded into the wooden glossy textures of the counter, which stands in a sleek white alcove. The fixtures are minimalistic and contemporary. Beyond, a wine cellar opens tantalisingly up…
The home is now an urban oasis surrounded by glass doors as well as greenery and pleasant sit-outs. A lush green wall beautifies the outdoor extension of the living area, and exudes a rejuvenating look and feel. A simple glass table and a couple of arty black chairs provide seating and the scope to unwind in the lap of nature.
This home has been furnished with minimalistic yet modish elements, in terms of both design and decor. The colours, textures and materials used make this a noteworthy makeover which celebrates openness, airiness and individuality. If you're looking for more ideas, check out another inspiring transformation story: Before and after: a dark home sees the light.