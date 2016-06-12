A home without style gets a spectacular revamp

Situated in a busy and heavily populated province of South Korea, Kwanggyo APT was previously a cluttered and dull home. The design, decor and even the lighting were unwelcoming and depressing. But there was a lot of room for improvement, which the interior decorators and designers at Homelatte realised and executed with panache. The apartment now reverberates with the metropolitan and smart urban spirit of the South Korean province, yet still maintains a cosy look and feel. The clever use of pastel tones and light-hued wood along with focus on modern functionality has transformed the old abode into a contemporary sanctuary of sorts. Come with us to explore some more!
The mundane design of this living space was further cluttered by toys and a mismatched play rug that almost dwarfed the entertainment centre. The area looked like a huge space that had not enjoyed any stylish care for a long time.
The living area now enjoys a quaint cottage-style colour palette with simple linear contours and farmhouse-style furniture. Hints of retro design also come into focus with the black tripod lamp. The living space has been divided into an entertainment zone as well as a study. The study portion features an inspiring-looking bank of shelves which house books that lend bright pops of colour. The farmhouse-style table aids in multitasking while a modish entertainment unit takes care of the fun factor! A simple open shelf stands near the sliding glass doors and accommodates coordinated storage bins which can contain toys, books, and even clothes.
The retro entertainment unit is a dual-toned sideboard which stands on four sleek slanting legs. The colours on the wall also impart a neutral effect with a clever combination of pale wood and grey, which spills on to the planter in the corner.
The cottage-style look of the kitchen comes alive with the pale wood lining the furniture and flooring. Smart grey and white patterned curtains ground the entire look. Chrome appliances also add to the subtle warmth of the room.
The bedroom was an unimaginative space that brought together an outdated upholstered bed and mismatched wooden bureau with a chipped and unsightly texture. The bed lay ridden with clothes while the furniture was strewn about untidily. The room lacked sufficient bright lighting too and hence looked morose.
The bedroom is now a soothing space which flaunts a day bed with plenty of storage options. The study station brings in a hint of play with a refreshing blue chair, while the star-shaped ceiling light supports the idea too. The olive green and grey curtains subtly enhance the beauty of the massive glass doors which allow sunlight to flood the room effortlessly.
This home makes an understated fashion statement with its new furniture and accessories that have a strong retro appeal and cottage-like charm. And when these two schools of design come together, the effect is soothing, charming and calming on the senses. The multifunctional aspects of the furniture help in the practical use of space while exuding style.
