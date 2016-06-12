A home without style gets a spectacular revamp

The bedroom is now a soothing space which flaunts a day bed with plenty of storage options. The study station brings in a hint of play with a refreshing blue chair, while the star-shaped ceiling light supports the idea too. The olive green and grey curtains subtly enhance the beauty of the massive glass doors which allow sunlight to flood the room effortlessly.

This home makes an understated fashion statement with its new furniture and accessories that have a strong retro appeal and cottage-like charm. And when these two schools of design come together, the effect is soothing, charming and calming on the senses. The multifunctional aspects of the furniture help in the practical use of space while exuding style.

Has this home makeover got you inspired? Here is another revamp story you can check out for more ideas: Before and after: a bleak penthouse apartment dazzles.