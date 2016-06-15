From bare to beautiful: a small apartment gets arty

Grey and white come together on the walls of this elegant bathroom to create patterns which delight the senses effortlessly. A modish contemporary basin sits facing a geometrically-inspired tiled wall, over which hangs a circular mirror and a pair of brilliant pendant lamps. Definitely a fashion statement!

The once barren Italian home is now an extremely stylish and highly utilitarian space where comfort and understated luxury go hand in hand. For another heartwarming transformation story, take a look at: From shabby to chic: a drab apartment finds its style.