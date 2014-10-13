Bathroom mirrors to set you apart from the competition

Do you want your bathroom to be part of your rustic interior, or do you want something totally different? In this case, we suggest that you consider a style of furniture that is filled with character, and synonymous with romantic charm. As pictured, these stunning gilded frames can easily have a mirror placed inside to create a cosy and inviting rustic charm to the space. You needn't worry about matching the furniture with the frames either; it is all part of the fun!

There is an almost infinite variety of mirrors available, take the time to find one that is most suitable to your style and your space!